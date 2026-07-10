Without having hosted a single Formula 1 (F1) race in India since 2013, India features among markets with the biggest fanbase for the global motorsport spectacle. According to Formula 1’s 2025 season review report, India’s total fan base for F1 stood at 78.9 million – ahead of the United States, which has a total fan base of 52 million, and is just behind China and Europe, that have a fan base of 221.1 million and 115.4 million respectively. Interestingly, the fan base has grown pretty fast since 2024 – the year FanCode acquired the streaming rights of the F1 races.

It’s easy to see why the sporting ecosystem is pushing for an F1 restart by 2028. The government hopes to establish the regulatory framework and resolve bureaucratic hurdles by 2027. With sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya announcing last month that a task force would be set up for F1’s India return following Adani Goup’s takeover of Jaypee assets which includes the Buddha International Circuit (BIC), the industry is once again hopeful.

The experience of the first round — held between 2011, 2012 and 2013 — might offer some directions to help F1 make a successful return. The event needs a shift from a lone-promoter model to a government-partnered approach and adopt a business model that can monetise high fan engagement, according to experts. “The revival effort rests on two pillars that were absent last time – a promoter with genuine scale, and a government that wants the race,” says Karthik Yanamandra, founding partner, 360D Sports.

A roadmap for revival

Although cricket still dominates India’s Rs 18,000 crore sports economy – at an infrastructural level there are some positives. According to media reports the Jaypee Group invested close to $400 million dollars – about Rs 1,864 crore, as per the dollar conversion rate of 2011 – to build

the BIC. The FIA grade 1 circuit was designed by Hermann Tilke, the architect behind Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina circuit.

A good start by all means.

But here’s the googly. When the Indian GP was held at the BIC from 2011 to 2013, the UP state government classified F1 as “entertainment” rather than a sport. This led to heavy taxation and customs disputes, which led F1 to wrap up. “Until that classification changes on paper, every other assurance is provisional,” Yanamandra says.

Experts also say the government must be “a strategic partner, not merely a tax collector”. This will also help to do away with the lone-promoter model to manage the entire event. “The local state and Central government will have to offer support for the success of the event,” says Prasanth Shanthakumaran, partner & head of sports sector, KPMG India.

India could also take a leaf out of the F1 strategy book of other host nations like Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia that treat the Grand Prix as a strategic investment in tourism and soft power.

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While these steps could help bring F1 back to India, monetising the product in a cricket dominated economy will be key to sustaining the momentum. F1 is, by no means, an inexpensive event. The hosting fees are reported to be between $70 million and $150 million per race. Because ticket sales rarely cover these costs, races are typically underwritten by governments. To get a decent restart in India, corporate backing and marketing heavylift is absolutely indispensable.

That’s a bit of a chicken and egg situation. Advertising dollars will only follow viewers. ESPN Sports, which held the media rights to broadcast the F1 during the 2011-13 lap, had told Business Standard in 2013 that the India Grand Prix was watched by about 24.7 million in 2012.

In terms of audience turnout, the first edition of India Grand Prix had 95,000 people in attendance during the final day race. But this came down to 65,000 and 60,000 for the 2012 and 2013 editions, respectively. Which means that after the first edition buzz, the race failed to sustain its momentum in India.

But things have begun to change since then.

According to Prasana Krishnan, co-founder, FanCode, the Indian fan base stood at 60 million for F1 when it got the streaming rights for the global motorsport event in the year 2024 and the fanbase as of July 2026 stands at 100 million, a 67% rise over two years. In fact, the growth of F1 in India has outpaced the global popularity of the sport. While globally, the fanbase grew 12% year-on-year to 827 million in 2025, in India it grew by 31.5% in the same period. “The fanbase of the sport is growing at a CAGR of 20% in the last five years,” says KPMG’s Shanthakumaran.

It’s time F1 organisers followed the playbook of tournaments like IPL and looked for ways to monetise the property, he adds.