Dhruv Sachdeva, founder & chief creative officer, Humour Me, speaks about the concerns of the new CMO and how smaller shops are ensuring that legacy agencies do not have an easy victory.

Independent agency Humour Me just turned its first-ever Cannes entry into a Bronze Lion with Tata 1mg’s ‘Sawaal Uthao’ campaign. Agency founder and chief creative officer Dhruv Sachdeva says it’s not the size of the dog in the fight; it’s all about the size of the fight in the dog. In this interview to Alokananda Chakraborty, he speaks about the concerns of the new CMO and how smaller shops are ensuring that legacy agencies do not have an easy victory. Excerpts.

What helped you crack the Cannes code?

I don’t believe there’s a Cannes code to crack. The mistake is believing Cannes rewards work created for awards. It rewards ideas that solve real problems in unforgettable ways. ‘Sawaal Uthao’ for Tata 1mg started with a genuine healthcare challenge — counterfeit medicines — and asked a simple question: How do we change behaviour, not just awareness? We focused relentlessly on solving that problem with a simple human insight. The Lion was the outcome, not the objective.

CMOs today want campaigns that deliver quick and measurable business impact. Do you think smaller outfits are better equipped to handle client demands?

It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.

I don’t think the debate is about size anymore. It’s about design. Most agencies were built for the television era. We built Humour Me for the attention era, where content has to earn attention rather than buy it.

Every discipline in our company is designed around understanding what people choose to watch, share and remember. We have full-time creators on our payroll, analytics teams focused on platform behaviour, retention and virality, and creative processes built around how audiences consume content today — not how they consumed advertising a decade ago.

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Most great ideas don’t die because they’re bad. They die because they’re reviewed too many times. Every layer tries to make the work a little safer, a little broader or a little more acceptable. By the time the final decision is made, the sharp edges that made the idea remarkable have often disappeared.

For too long, large media budgets have become an excuse for average creative. We believe media should amplify great creativity, not compensate for weak creativity.

So what exactly do agencies like Humour Me bring to the table that Big Daddys don’t?

The biggest difference is organisational design and proximity to culture.

Today’s audiences spend more time with creators than commercials. That means the people shaping modern advertising can’t just understand brands — they need to understand communities, algorithms and internet behaviour.

A creator who has built an audience in fitness, gaming, beauty or finance often understands what makes that audience tick better than anyone reading a research deck. Those instincts are incredibly valuable because they come from participating in culture rather than observing it.

Ultimately, I don’t think the future is independent versus network. It’s agencies built for the attention economy versus agencies built for the interruption economy.

Culture moves at the speed of creators, not committee meetings. The agencies that define the next decade won’t necessarily be the biggest. They’ll be the ones structurally designed to preserve bold ideas from conception to execution.

What was your brief for the Tata 1mg campaign? How much time did it take you to zero in on the idea and execute it?

The brief was to build awareness around counterfeit medicines and encourage safer consumer behaviour.

Very early on, we realised awareness alone wouldn’t change behaviour. People needed a simple action they could remember and repeat. That became ‘Sawaal Uthao’ — encouraging consumers to question the medicines they buy and verify their authenticity.

Like any meaningful idea, it went through multiple rounds of refinement over several weeks with the Tata 1mg team before moving into production. The simplicity of the final campaign is the result of a great client partnership and a lot of strategic and creative rigour behind the scenes.

How has technology, specifically AI, made things easy or difficult for you?

AI has dramatically reduced the cost and speed of execution. That’s a huge advantage for our industry. But it has also fundamentally changed where value is created.

Execution is rapidly becoming commoditised. Original thinking isn’t. Original thinking is now the most valuable currency in advertising.

The agencies that will win won’t be the ones using AI to produce more content. They’ll be the ones using AI to create more time for better ideas.

We use AI extensively across research, strategy, production and creative iteration, but we see it as a force multiplier — not a replacement- for human judgment, taste and originality.