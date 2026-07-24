Digital disruption has enhanced a brands’ connection with consumers, it has also kept radio on its feet.

Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd’s (RBNL) BIG FM recently announced its transition from a portfolio of standalone media verticals into an integrated, AI-powered media and entertainment ecosystem. The firm’s One Big World is its endeavour to reorganise its existing business verticals into a unified platform across radio, digital, news, digital outdoor advertising, live experiences and creator networks.

The integrated model aims to meet audiences wherever they are, while using BIG FM’s local talent and audience relationships to create a participative media ecosystem, says Ashit Kukian, CEO, BIG FM. The objective is not simply to expand into new businesses, but to build stronger connections across them, the company says. “For instance, a listener who discovers us through radio should be able to engage with our digital content, participate in our live experiences, interact with creators and become part of a larger community. This integrated approach allows us to deepen audience engagement while creating a more measurable ecosystem for our partners,” explains Kukian.

RBNL has brought six business verticals under the One Big World umbrella, including its FM offering, news network, social media and digital out-of-home screens across more than 75 cities. The move comes at a time when the FM radio industry is navigating a major disruption caused by fluid media consumption among audiences, with increasing fragmentation across platforms. Kukian says the Indian media and advertising industry is entering a high-growth phase, with audiences consuming content across multiple platforms. The new BIG FM ecosystem therefore seeks to participate across the consumer’s entire journey rather than remain within a single medium. Advertisers are also able to leverage a single ecosystem that promises scale, engagement and measurable outcomes, he says, adding that the initial response from brands has been encouraging.

According to Pramod Pawar, quantitative research-vice president, Hansa Research Group, there is also a significant opportunity to strengthen this ecosystem through original content, regional language programming, and community-led experiences that resonate with diverse consumer segments across India. “The future of radio lies in evolving from a traditional broadcaster to an audio-first entertainment platform. The opportunity is no longer about increasing listenership but in building a connected content ecosystem,” he remarks.

Fine-tuning connections

Most traditional FM radio players are facing a new reality where digital media leads consumption habit with consumers turning to podcasts, short-form video and social media-led transient content. To that extent, RBNL is following a global trend, where broadcasters are increasingly adopting hybrid transmission models (like HD radio) and moving directly into mobile apps, websites, and connected car dashboards to meet listeners where they are.

Vibhor Gauba, associate partner, KPMG India, says aside from attracting younger audience cohorts, radio players are also grappling with the challenge of advertiser budget fragmentation across media.

Despite these muted growth opportunities, Gauba says radio continues to remain relevant because of its ability to be highly local or hyperlocal, the connection factor with radio jockeys (RJs) and the ability to foster community engagement. “Radio companies are increasingly looking to leverage these strengths to create monetisable formats where radio content and consumption can be coupled with live events, creator content and talent-led intellectual properties,” he says.

Kukian also points to the role of the BIG FM brand, which, over the last two decades, has built deep trust and meaningful relationships with audiences across the country. It currently has 67 stations that reach over 340 million listeners across 1,900 towns and 1.2 lakh villages. RBNL generated operating income of Rs 221 crore in FY25, which is expected to have increased by 20% in FY26 to over Rs 265 crore. “That brand equity is one of our greatest strengths, and One Big World has been created to extend that trust into newer formats and platforms. Importantly, the unified platform doesn’t replace the BIG FM brand but amplifies it,” adds Kukian.

Under the integrated model, BIG FM’s RJs have now evolved into video RJs or VRJs to reach Gen Z and younger consumer cohorts through content that appeals to them. On the monetisation front too, Kukian points out that conversations with advertisers are no longer about purchasing airtime or impressions, but rather about measurable impact.

“At the same time, advertisers are looking for simplicity. Managing separate partners for radio, digital or outdoor can lead to fragmented execution. That is a challenge our integrated ecosystem is addressing. We are seeing strong interest in solutions that combine hyperlocal relevance with national scale, in sectors such as FMCG, auto, real estate and digital-first brands,” he explains.

Experts opine that with 51% of Indian advertising already on digital platforms, it is likely that non-radio integrated services will eventually contribute at least 50% to the revenues of large radio brands like BIG FM.