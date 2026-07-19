By Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip



1. The Job:

Being in the travel industry, my role goes beyond scaling the core business to identifying new opportunities within the broader tourism ecosystem. We are expanding into experience-led segments, backed by our EMT 2.0 vision focused on technology, personalisation, and seamless user journeys. At the same time, we are strengthening our ecosystem through initiatives like EasyDarshan, EMTDesk, and EV-led mobility solutions to enhance connectivity.

At a broader level, my focus is on scaling sustainably while maintaining profitability and operational efficiency, with a clear long-term approach.

2. The Weekdays

My routine is about staying consistent and showing up with a fresh mindset. A large part of my day goes into understanding evolving consumer needs and ensuring we stay agile.

I believe resilience and problem-solving are key. Clear priorities matter, but so does fostering an entrepreneurial mindset where teams take ownership. When that trust exists, execution becomes faster and more effective.

3. The Weekends

I prefer keeping the weekends flexible, spending time with family and close friends. Even short trips help me step away from the routine and come back with a fresh perspective. I also use this time to catch up on reading and explore different kinds of content, which helps me stay in tune with what’s happening in the industry and think more openly.

4. The Toys

My interests revolve around travel, technology, and content. Travel is something I genuinely enjoy, and exploring new places gives me a first-hand sense of changing consumer behaviour.

I also follow developments in technology shaping digital experiences. Reading and engaging with content helps broaden my perspective. I also enjoy mentoring young minds, as it brings fresh thinking.



5. The Logo

I relate to brands that have a clear vision and stay consistent in execution. Those that focus on sustainability, adapt well, and maintain a long-term perspective stand out. I value a balanced approach that is purposeful, flexible, and grounded in strong fundamentals, which I try to reflect in my own way of working.