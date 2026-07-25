For thousands of commuters travelling through Mundhwa, Keshavnagar and Magarpatta every day in Pune, traffic jams have become a part of the daily routine. Long queues at busy junctions and slow-moving vehicles during peak hours have turned even short trips into time-consuming journeys.

To address the problem, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to build a new road connecting the Keshavnagar bridge with Mundhwa, as reported by The Indian Express.

The proposed road is expected to create an alternative route for motorists and reduce traffic pressure on some of the area’s busiest junctions.

Mundhwa–Keshavnagar Bridge Road: Length, Cost

According to The Indian Express, the proposed Mundhwa–Keshavnagar bridge road will be 1,150 metres long and 24 metres wide.

The project is estimated to cost ₹93 crore and will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model to improve connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the area.

New road to boost connectivity in East Pune

The proposed road is part of the city’s Development Plan and is intended to improve connectivity in one of Pune’s fastest-growing regions.

The new link will make travel easier for people commuting between Mundhwa, Keshavnagar and Magarpatta while also easing traffic on existing roads that witness heavy congestion during peak hours.

MLA calls for two new road links

According to The Indian Express, Hadapsar MLA Chetan Tupe has urged the PMC to take up two road projects to improve traffic movement. Besides the Keshavnagar bridge-Mundhwa road, he has also proposed another road near the Hadapsar railway station.

Tupe said the two projects would create new travel corridors for commuters heading towards Sade Satranali, Amanora Township, Malwadi, Manjari, Hadapsar, Hadapsar railway station, Ghorpadi and Koregaon Park.

Relief Expected at Key Traffic Bottlenecks

PMC City Engineer Annirudha Pawaskar said the proposed road is expected to improve traffic flow at several busy junctions, including Mahatma Phule Chowk in Mundhwa, Shivaji Chowk in Keshavnagar and roads in the Magarpatta area, The Indian Express reported.

These locations experience heavy traffic every day, especially during office hours, as thousands of commuters travel between residential neighbourhoods and business hubs.

PMC to hire consultants for project planning

To accelerate the project, the PMC plans to appoint consultants to manage technical work before and after the tendering process.

Their responsibilities will include preparing the detailed project report (DPR), assisting with tender documentation and supporting project execution, The Indian Express reported.

The consultants will also prepare plans for another major road corridor linking Kharadi with the Hadapsar railway station bridge before extending along the Hadapsar nalla to Keshavnagar Road.

The proposal includes a 7.5-km road from Kharadi, a 245-metre bridge across the Mula-Mutha river and an additional 3.5-km stretch near the Hadapsar railway station.