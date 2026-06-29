This year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity was markedly different, not just because of the lower number of entries or the rigorous scrutiny of submissions but also because big tech and AI were everywhere. Firms like Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft were leading discussions and defining the next wave of global creativity, changing the face of the festival into something more futuristic.

Despite that, several of the big winning campaigns such as the KitKat Heist, Wikifarmer’s Wedding Rice, AXA’s Three Words and Heineken’s Pub that Refused to Die and Adidas’ Supernova Adaptive underscored the role of culture and human insights in impactful advertising. To be sure, big tech firms like Anthropic’s Claude picked up a Grand Prix in the Film Lions for its Super Bowl campaign and Google’s Project Genie picked up a Digital Craft Grand Prix, but these campaigns were also rooted in human insights and experiences.

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For India, the industry’s dismal showing throws up several questions and the need for some soul searching in today’s evolving advertising landscape. While India saw impressive representation in the jury and among the speakers, its haul of 5 metals across 24 shortlists was disappointing.

That said, here’s a look at the Indian campaigns that made an impact at the Palais this year.

· Campaign: Unofficial Sound of F1

· Brand: Sting (PepsiCo)

· Agency: Leo India

The campaign, which picked up a Silver Lion in the audio and radio category for the official Formula 1 energy drink from PepsiCo, Sting, created a sonic identity that demonstrated to consumers that Formula 1engines actually sound like Sting. Renowned DJ Armin van Buuren ignited the claim, which was followed by auto, F1 and entertainment creators that spread the idea across markets.

· Campaign: Indianis Dentris

· Brand: Colgate

· Agency: Brand David and The Refinery

Earning India a Silver Lion in the health and wellness category, this turned into a viral public awareness campaign about oral hygiene across the country. The initiative at first promoted what the brand called a “rare flower species” at Mumbai’s Byculla Zoo, only to reveal it later as an overused, frayed toothbrush seen in most Indian households. The campaign drew attention to a common mistake consumers make of not replacing used toothbrushes at regular intervals.

· Campaign: Sawaal Uthao

· Brand: Tata 1MG

· Agency: Humour Me, New Delhi

The campaign shot independent agency Humour Me to overnight Cannes fame after it picked up a Bronze Lion on the first day in the pharma category. This was also the first time the agency participated with an entry at Cannes. The initiative addressed India’s counterfeit medicine challenge by encouraging consumers to verify the authenticity of their medicines using technology and consumer action.

· Campaign: Don’t Look Up

· Brand: Steadfast

· Agency: TBWA\Lintas

Picking up India’s only metal, a Bronze Lion in the film craft category on day two at Cannes, this campaign from Steadfast addresses the very common habit of holding a banknote up to the light to verify its authenticity. Through its ad film laden with absurdity and humour, the brand positioned Steadfast’s automated machines as a smarter, reliable alternative.

Here are some of the most-discussed international winners at Cannes.

· Campaign: KitKat Heist

· Brand: KitKat

· Agency: VML UK and Burson

The KitKat Heist picked up the Grand Prix in the PR Lions category by using creativity to rewrite the rules of crisis communication. The project allowed consumers to join in the hunt for 12 tons of stolen chocolate using the ‘KitKat tracker’ turning a potential commercial loss for the brand into a massive win that delivered $224 million in earned media in 10 days.

· Campaign: The Pub That Refused to Die

· Brand: Heineken

· Agency: LePub Milan and Publicis Dublin



The campaign, which won a Grand Prix in the creative strategy category, is a documentary that covers the efforts of 26 residents in the Irish village of Kilteely to save their last remaining local pub. Heineken stepped in to support the group with business advice and bar staff training that helped them rebuild for the long term.

· Campaign: Can I Get a Six Pack Quickly?

· Brand: Claude, Anthropic

· Agency: Mother London



Picking up a Grand Prix in the prestigious Film Lions category, Anthropic’s Super Bowl commercial for Claude humorously questions whether advertising belongs in AI by illustrating how frustrating it can get for users when AI assistants interrupt a helpful task by pitching random brands or products.