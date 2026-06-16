E-commerce major Flipkart recently announced a partnership with Meta to enable creator-led shopping across its social media platforms. This means content creators will be able to tag Flipkart and Myntra products on Facebook and later on, even on Instagram. Consumers will be able to purchase directly by tapping the tags, and each purchase will allow creators to earn a commission.

“Two years ago, Flipkart recognised that Gen Z was rewriting the rules of Indian retail. Discovery was moving from search to social feeds, and creators were becoming the new storefront,” says Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart Group. He notes that this move also empowers creators, offering them a direct path from influence to entrepreneurship.

Flipkart’s pivot reinforces a shift already underway in the country’s e-commerce landscape — from search-led purchase to discovery driven by content. Experts note this move holds the possibility of changing the future of commerce, making it more recommendation-driven, enabling creators to become digital storefronts.

“Traditionally, creators generated awareness and consideration, while transactions happened elsewhere. Now, content and commerce are converging into a single experience. For brands, this reduces friction in the consumer journey since people can discover, evaluate, and purchase without leaving the platform,” says Yasin Hamidani, director, Media Care Brand Solutions.

That all-under-one-roof ambience works well for shoppers too. Now they don’t need to interrupt the scrolling and switch to another app to complete the buying process. Shoppable content turns a recommendation from an influencer into an instant gratification opportunity. One minute they are watching a creator offer a DIY hack or an influencer take them through a get-ready-with-me video, and the next they could be clicking the add-to-cart and pay button for checkout.

Categories such as beauty, fashion, personal care, consumer electronics, home décor, fitness and lifestyle are likely to benefit from

this model, where purchase decisions are heavily influenced by reviews, demonstrations and visual storytelling.

Ambarish Sengupta, vice-president, Only Much Louder (Hypothesis), says it also collapses the marketing funnel for advertisers. “Discovery, consideration and purchase used to be three separate moments across three separate touchpoints. With shoppable content, that entire process compresses into minutes or even seconds.

For brands, the implication is clear: Creator partnerships are no longer a communication tool sitting above the funnel,” he says. The advertisers that come out on top won’t necessarily be those with large marketing budgets, but rather those that have invested in authentic creator relationships.

Flipkart’s move comes at a time when social commerce is growing significantly faster than traditional e-commerce in India. Studies show while traditional e-commerce platforms are growing at a steady rate, social commerce is expanding at a breakneck pace — often exceeding 35% to 48% CAGR as millions of consumers from tier-II and tier-III cities discover products and complete the purchases process directly within apps like Instagram, WhatsApp

and YouTube.

The Gen Z factor

The country’s online retail market reached $65-66 billion in 2025, growing between 19% and 21%, according to a Flipkart and Bain & Company report. The e-retail shopper base doubled to 290-300 million in 2025, with Gen Z accounting for 40-45% of the shoppers.

Gen Z is also driving 50% of all new e-commerce orders and is therefore at the centre of this shift. Over 70% of them search for brands on social media instead of Google, and are more likely to purchase something recommended by a creator they trust. “For this generation, discovery, validation, and purchase are becoming part of the same journey. The strategic significance of the partnership lies in reducing the gap between seeing a product and buying it,” says Meher Patel, founder, Hector Ai.

This is the time for brands to seek strategic influencer partnerships, feels Neelesh Pednekar, co-founder & head of digital media, Social Pill. Creator partnerships will have to move from the media budget to the brand strategy conversation, he adds.

With platforms such as Meta and Flipkart enabling direct attribution from creator content to purchase, the ROI argument also becomes easier to make. “Brands no longer have to rely on proxy metrics. Engagement that doesn’t convert is visible,” he adds. That accountability will separate the brands that use creators well from those that simply use them.