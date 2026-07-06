The Job

My job is to help corporate leaders and investors make decisions in disruptive markets.

We help companies and investors by combining high-quality data, market trends, competitive intelligence, and rapid decision-making. Often, these are situations where there is no established playbook. Our role is to help clients make bold, sometimes counterintuitive bets that can create outsized outcomes.

As part of this journey, we work with organizations ranging from Series A startups to companies valued at tens of billions of dollars. We help businesses raise a few million dollars, support investors deploying billions, and guide management teams through critical growth decisions.

Those decisions can range from entering a new city or opening a handful of outlets to expanding into multiple countries and deploying billions of dollars of growth capital.

The opportunity to work across such a wide spectrum of businesses and decisions is what makes the role exciting. Through this work, we are building a leading mid-market strategy consulting firm in India and Asia, focused on guiding critical decisions in disruptive markets.

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The Weekdays

My weekdays are both highly predictable and completely unpredictable at the same time. The predictability comes from routine. I wake up at 5:00 a.m., begin with a short meditation, and then spend an hour on fitness—usually tennis or strength training. By 7:20 a.m., I am on my way to work, catching up on emails and taking a few early morning calls across Southeast Asia.

From 8:00 a.m. onwards, the day becomes much less predictable. A typical day involves switching rapidly between people decisions, client discussions, strategic reviews, investment conversations, business expansion plans, and occasionally critical client escalations.

What makes the job interesting is the constant change of context. Every hour demands a different lens and a different decision.

The day usually winds down during the drive home, when I take interviews, media conversations, and other focused calls. Roughly 50–60% of my time is spent in the office, 20–30% at client locations within Bangalore, and the remainder traveling to work closely with clients across different markets.

The routine remains constant; the problems rarely do.

The Weekend

Unlike weekdays, my weekends are intentionally unstructured. I try to keep them free from office work and reserve them for family, friends, travel, and personal interests. Plans are often made at the last minute. A typical weekend could involve hopping on a flight to a destination we have been meaning to explore, immersing myself in a biography or a book on medieval history, or simply spending time with close friends and family.

Weekends give me the space to switch off, recharge, and develop fresh perspectives. They allow me to exercise a different set of muscles—curiosity, creativity, empathy, and reflection.

Over time, I have realized that these experiences make me a better professional as well. New places, new ideas, and new conversations often lead to fresh ways of thinking that ultimately benefit both clients and teams.

I rarely plan my weekends too tightly. The freedom to explore, learn, and spend time with people who matter often leads to the most meaningful experiences—and frequently to the freshest ideas when Monday arrives.

The Toys

I have never been particularly fascinated by gadgets. My phone and car are largely functional tools. If I had to define my toys, they would be my tennis racquet and my running shoes.

They are my companions in exploration, fitness, competition, and friendship. They give me opportunities to discover new places, challenge myself, and spend time with people I enjoy being around.

Some of my most memorable conversations and experiences have happened on a tennis court, during a long walk, or while running through a new city.

I have always valued experiences over possessions. In that sense, my racquet and running shoes are not just equipment—they are enablers of joy, friendships, and lifelong memories.

The Logos

I must confess that I am a stickler for quality and well-designed brands—but perhaps not in the conventional sense.

I appreciate products that are best-in-class in performance, craftsmanship, and durability. What I do not enjoy are products that are loud, flashy, or designed primarily to signal status.

That is why German and Scandinavian design philosophies appeal to me. I admire products that are minimalist, understated, and exceptionally functional.

I buy very few things, but when I do, I prefer to buy the best version I can reasonably afford and use it for a long time. Whether it is a tennis racquet, running shoes, luggage, or furniture, I value products that quietly perform their job exceptionally well.

In many ways, I am a self-confessed minimalist. Apart from my books—which remain my one major indulgence—I could probably fit most of my personal belongings into a large suitcase.

I would rather own a few exceptional things than many average ones. For me, simplicity is not about having less; it is about making room for what matters most.

That philosophy extends beyond possessions. I value simplicity, clarity, and purpose—in products, in work, and increasingly in life itself.