The advent of summer also marks the opening of the sale window for air conditioners—as well as for their advertising blitz. The IPL season, coupled with the early onset of heatwaves, makes this a valuable window—with category players spending up to 30% of their marketing budget during this time. However, what they are spending on is what makes the script a tad different this year.

While brands are touting artificial intelligence as the shiny new thing in their machines, they are also focussing on discoverability within generative AI, or genAI optimisation (GEO), in full mission mode. “The entire shift is from advertising to content now,” says Girish Hingorani, vice-president for marketing (consumer products), Blue Star. “How do you make changes in your content for AI search engines to pick you up? Because that is more powerful than advertising.”

Chatbot Pivot

The brand decided to forego IPL advertising altogether this year. To target first-time buyers, the brand is making its way through through chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. it is trying to be visible across media from which genAI picks up its information — e-commerce platforms, social media influencers, media reports, PR articles, community fora like Reddit etc, says Hingorani.

Pragya Bijalwann, chief marketing officer at Voltas, echoes this sentiment. “Marketing is becoming increasingly digital-first, interactive, and hyper-targeted, with greater emphasis on influencer collaborations, connected TV, and retail-led engagement to create stronger consumer connect across touchpoints.”

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Both agree that consumer durable marketing is increasingly becoming a content exercise rather than a pure advertising one. As consumers turn to AI chatbots, influencers, review platforms, and online communities for product recommendations, brands must focus less on where they can showcase features and more on whether they are discoverable in the first place. With AC penetration at just about 7% in India, the opportunity is immense, say marketers.

Dentsu-Exchange4Media, in their report Digital Advertising 2026, highlighted that consumer durables increased their digital ad share from 32% in 2024 to 49% in 2025, while the share for television advertising fell from 44% to 31%. Omnichannel marketing makes sense in the digital era; but the strategy stands completely reshuffled.

Ambashador Muscle

Showcasing feature muscle hasn’t gone out of the window yet. Brands continue to focus on feature-forward marketing, engaging celebrity brand ambassadors to build on their brand identity. Voltas signed Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor as the faces of its new AI-powered ‘Har Ghar Voltas’ campaign. Panasonic roped in cricketing legend MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador for its residential air conditioners, headlining the ‘India Ka Captain Cool’ campaign. Raj Cooling Systems expanded into the consumer appliances market by naming Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi as the brand ambassador for its new line of air conditioners and home appliances.