Karnataka is taking a major step toward Artificial Intelligence-led governance by setting up two dedicated working groups with Anthropic to identify priority use cases across public administration, education and innovation. The move comes after a series of discussions between state officials and the United States-based AI company in Bengaluru, where the focus was on practical deployments of artificial intelligence that could strengthen citizen services and the state’s broader technology ecosystem.

The plan was announced by Home Minister Priyank Kharge after his visit to Anthropic’s Bengaluru office, where he held detailed discussions on how AI can be applied in real-world government settings. In a post on X, Kharge said the Anthropic team showcased applications focused on AI-enabled citizen services, multilingual experiences and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence. He also said the talks explored how existing government datasets could be used to improve public service delivery.

“Following the discussions, we agreed to constitute two dedicated working groups with the Centre for e-Governance and the Home Department to identify priority use cases and take these ideas forward,” Kharge said. The working groups are expected to focus on areas where AI can help government systems become more efficient, more responsive and easier for citizens to access.

Visited @AnthropicAI ‘s Bengaluru office for a productive discussion on practical applications of AI across governance, education and innovation. The team showcased a range of practical applications around AI-enabled citizen services, multilingual experiences, responsible… pic.twitter.com/gZhzg8Hy39 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 25, 2026

AI for citizen services, multilingual access and smoother governance

A key part of the conversation was the use of AI to improve the delivery of public services. Karnataka, with its large and linguistically diverse population, is looking at multilingual AI tools that can make digital services more accessible across regions and communities. The proposed collaboration is also expected to examine how AI can help streamline government functions, reduce friction in service delivery and make interactions with the state more citizen-friendly.

Kharge said Anthropic’s demonstrations highlighted the potential of AI to support practical governance needs, especially where language access, scalability and responsible deployment matter most. He added that the state wants to identify use cases that are not just technologically advanced but also useful in everyday administration.

AI skilling, education and research collaboration across Karnataka

The discussions also extended beyond governance into education and workforce development. Kharge said the talks covered expansion of AI skilling across Karnataka through Claude certifications for students, professionals and enterprises. The idea is to help individuals and organisations build practical capabilities in artificial intelligence at a time when demand for AI-related skills is growing rapidly.

The minister also noted that the meeting touched on Anthropic’s AI for Science and Claude for Education programmes, indicating potential collaboration in learning and research. For Karnataka, this could open the door to wider AI training opportunities in universities, professional institutions and the private sector, while also helping the state prepare a future-ready talent pool.

Startups and innovation

Another important dimension of the discussions was support for startups and developers. Kharge said the state explored opportunities for Karnataka’s startup and developer community to leverage Anthropic’s AI tools. This is consistent with Karnataka’s broader effort to strengthen Bengaluru’s position as a global deep-tech and innovation hub.

The minister said Anthropic’s expertise and experience would be valuable as Karnataka works to build a globally competitive AI ecosystem. The state is already home to a large technology workforce, an active startup landscape and several innovation-focused institutions, and the proposed cooperation is expected to add momentum to that base.

The collaboration comes at a time when governments and technology companies are increasingly exploring AI for public administration, education and research. Karnataka has been positioning itself as one of India’s early movers in AI adoption, and the proposed working groups suggest that the state now wants to move from broad intent to practical implementation.

By linking the Centre for e-Governance, the Home Department and Anthropic, the state is aiming to create a structured pathway for identifying where AI can be deployed safely and effectively. The effort also reflects a broader policy shift toward responsible AI, where public value, accessibility and accountability are treated as central goals rather than afterthoughts.

For Karnataka, the initiative could become a practical blueprint for integrating artificial intelligence into governance by moving beyond pilot projects and developing real-world applications. If the proposed working groups produce actionable recommendations, the state could establish a scalable framework for deploying AI across citizen services, education and public administration. Building on Bengaluru’s position as India’s leading technology hub—home to global AI firms, startups and research institutions—the collaboration could not only improve government service delivery but also reinforce Karnataka’s leadership in the country’s rapidly expanding AI ecosystem.