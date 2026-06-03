Sixty-eight percent of regulated brands do not appear in the AI answers being given to their own customers and investors. They are not being misquoted. They are absent. Of the brands AI does surface, more than half are misrepresented. Credited with licenses they do not hold. Attributed to corporate structures that no longer exist.

NeuroRank is the patent-pending AI visibility intelligence platform that deconstructs how AI search represents your brand, diagnoses where your AI presence is broken, and prescribes exactly what to fix. It influences the RAG layer, accelerates AI memory, and tracks inclusion growth. ORHL, NeuroRank’s classification, sorts AI failure into four types: Omitted, Replaced, Hallucinated, Zero Leads.

Accuracy under scrutiny

We used NeuroRank to audit eight regulated brands across India and the US. The Indian findings carry regulator-grade consequence.

Some errors were glaring. A large BFSI is described by AI as a bank or a general lending NBFC; it is regulated as a Core Investment Company under RBI directions, with LIC’s sovereign guarantee is mischaracterized in some AI outputs; the guarantee exists under Section 37 of the LIC Act 1956, reaffirmed in Parliament.

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A large Bank is still described as a standalone housing finance entity, nearly three years after its 2023 merger closed. These are not edge cases. They are happening on customer prompts.

The question is the size of the exposure. Revenue loss from 50% of your customers search is huge, but the false information may be worse. Take your marketing budget. Take the share of customer acquisition that runs through digital channels. Multiply by the percentage of category AI prompts where your brand is O.R.H.L.

That number is your exposed acquisition spend, the spend buying customers your brand never gets to address. For most regulated enterprise brands, it potentially runs into the hundreds of crores annually. Most marketing teams have not calculated it.

Who owns AI visibility?



The decision in front of every BFSI company this quarter is one question, not three. Does AI visibility report into the board, or does it not? Everything else follows. If it does, the General Counsel or Chief Risk Officer chairs the discipline, marketing executes, and the cadence is monthly.

If it does not, the firm inherits its AI representation from whoever decides to govern theirs. The brands governing AI visibility this year are setting the disclosure template their regulator will eventually adopt. The brands waiting two quarters will inherit someone else’s.

AI visibility governance is now a standing board item, not a campaign. When AI tells your story, is it telling the truth? The organization that can answer is the organisation that already governs it.

The author is founder and chief strategist, Pulp Strategy

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.