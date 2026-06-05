The latest bulk deal in focus – 21.45 lakh equity shares of Delta Corp were sold on June 4 at an average price of Rs 66.81 a share.

L7 Securities sold a total of 2,145,541 shares, equating to 0.80% of the total market capital.

The bulk deal came a week after the Supreme Court upheld the 28% GST levy on online gaming and validated retrospective tax demands on past transactions.

The decision could impose extra GST liabilities on the industry, which are projected to be around Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

About Delta Corp

Delta Corp is India’s only publicly listed gaming and hospitality company. Headquartered in Mumbai, it dominates the organised casino market, holding major offshore and onshore gaming licenses in Goa, as well as properties in Sikkim and international operations in Nepal.

Core business operations are casino gaming, luxury hospitality, and corporate restructuring.

The company divested its stake in online skill gaming (which included Adda52) to focus entirely on its physical, high-margin casino and integrated resort portfolio.

The company has delivered a poor sales growth of 10.4% over the past five years. Its promoter holding is low at 34.5%. The company has a low Return on Equity (RoE) of 5.15% over the last 3 years.

Delta Corp Q4FY26

The company reported a steep 90% year-on-year slump in net profit for Q4FY26, dropping to Rs 16.45 crore from Rs 164.6 crore in the corresponding quarter a year back.

Its revenue slipped 12% YoY to Rs 161.3 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to Rs 182.7 crore a year ago.

On the operating front, EBITDA declined 34.8% YoY to Rs 27.7 crore, down from Rs 42.5 crore in the same period a year back.

Despite the weak quarterly performance, the company announced a final dividend of 50%, which is Rs 0.50 per equity share.

Delta Corp share price performance

The share price of Delta Corp has changed little in the last five trading sessions. The stock has dropped 5% in the past one month and 4.8% in the last six months. Delta Corp’s share price has slipped 27% over the last one year.