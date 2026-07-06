The game of football might play second fiddle to cricket in India but advertisers are increasingly seeing an opportunity to reach untapped, passionate audiences this FIFA World Cup season. Broadcaster Zee recently announced that the tournament has seen over 20 brands on board, including Mahindra, Diageo, Apple, Adidas, JBL, Zydus and Jaguar Land Rover. The World Cup has recorded an omni-platform reach of over 300 million in the country across the United8 Sports channels and Zee5, according to Zee.

Although the numbers for the football World Cup are nowhere near those of the Indian Premier League (IPL), advertisers are looking to leverage the sport’s growing fandom to reach premium audiences. Ankit Suri, DGM, legal & strategy, ITW ARC (ITW Universe), says India’s absence from the tournament is exactly what makes the World Cup viewing audience valuable to advertisers.

Unlike a cricket tournament like the IPL, nobody is watching the games by default but by choice. “Audiences driven by choice are the most premium cohort in India. Cricket sells brands reach but football sells them precision. This is why the advertiser roster reads Jaguar Land Rover and Apple, not detergent and cement. Rights secured at a fraction of FIFA’s original ask mean that brands are associating with a global property at rational entry costs, a genuine arbitrage window,” Suri notes.

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TV ad spots are being sold at around Rs 2.25 to Rs 2.75 lakh per 10 seconds, well below IPL’s Rs 18-20 lakh. Suri adds that brands are buying not just inventory but an early seat in India’s football economy that is still being built.

During the 2022 World Cup, then broadcaster Jio reportedly targeted Rs 300 crore in ad revenues. This year, industry calculations say, Zee could earn around Rs 200 to 250 crore from ad sales.

Beyond inventory

Given the challenges surrounding the match timings, advertisers have taken a cautious approach to media spending this year. Sini Magon, COO & global partner at Grapes Worldwide, points out that advertiser strategy is a lot more integrated this World Cup. Television continues to deliver scale, while connected TV enable more targeted messaging. “Social media is where brands extend the conversation through creators and real-time engagement around key moments in matches. Outdoor is also being used selectively to build visibility around the tournament. Rather than treating each platform separately, marketers are building connected campaigns across multiple touchpoints,” says Magon.

She notes that marketers are not depending on a single live moment but rather planning campaigns in a way that the conversation is on well before kick-off and after the final whistle.

Brands like Adidas and Nike are globally rewriting the marketing playbook around the FIFA World Cup in their bid to target Gen Z, and Indian advertisers are following suit. Ranjitha Priyadarshini, revenue & growth head at Under25, Collective Artists Network, notes young viewers pick teams based on their favourite stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo or even on club loyalty. Identity is key when it comes to football.

“Neither Adidas nor Nike’s campaign really leads with football boots or the game itself. Both are competing for identity; the fan’s experience is at the centre, not the brand’s message. Gen Z wants to be part of the story,” says Priyadarshini.

Indian advertisers like Amul and TVS Ntorq have partnered with the Argentina Football Association as Official Regional Sponsors for India. Amul is also an official sponsor of the Spanish national team. As Priyadarshini puts it, the football opportunity for advertisers isn’t just a sports buy but in fact a great pitch to connect with identity-driven young people.