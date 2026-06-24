Marketing data and analytics company Kantar today unveiled the winners of the Creative Effectiveness Awards in India, across four categories. The sixth edition of the awards recognise ten winning campaigns from Hindi speaking markets, non-Hindi speaking markets, digital and ‘Bharat connect’ (which refers to advertising that successfully connects with rural and urban audiences in the country. The 10 awarded brands are Hindustan Unilever’s Taj Mahal, Lux Sandal and Wheel, Nestle’s KitKat, Tata Salt, Medimix, Dexogrow, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Dettol and McDowell’s.

Ogilvy is the most awarded agency with three winning campaigns, followed by VML and Mullen Lintas (Omnicom) with two awards each, The Womb, McCann and Saatchi & Saatchi. Kantar tested over 1,500 creative pieces of work in India with consumers, identifying campaigns that resonated strongly and delivered meaningful business impact. This year saw twice the number of award-winning ads in 2025.

Kantar’s analysis found that the best-performing campaigns consistently delivered on three dimensions – capturing attention through relatable human truths, driving consideration through relevant brand integrations and building lasting brand equity through culturally resonant storytelling.

The company also unveiled new global insights in creator effectiveness at scale, demonstrating how the media landscape has been evolving and what brands need to do to maximise creative and creator impact. It notes that creator content impact has increased by 77%, making it an influential touchpoint. Integrated media synergies are becoming increasingly important, as 43% of campaign impact now comes from channel synergies, a notable increase from 18% a decade ago. The report also notes that campaigns that combine creator content with branded content deliver up to 43% contribution to sales, outperforming either approach in isolation.

Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief solutions officer, South Asia at Kantar observes that this year’s winners shared one common factor – they were all built on a deep understanding of Indian consumers. “Whether through community, culture, aspiration, identity or everyday life, the most effective campaigns transformed authentic human insights into compelling brand stories. Their success demonstrates that creativity is most powerful when it feels relevant, meaningful and deeply connected to people’s lives,” she says.

Here’s a look at the winners of Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness Awards, 2026.