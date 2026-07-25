Dharmendra Pradhan tendered his resignation as the Education Minister of India on Saturday afternoon amid growing calls for his ouster. Protests have raged across the country this week over the NEET paper leak controversy and recent police actions against student agitators. The Sambalpur MP insisted that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students — to ensure that the country’s youth do not become “trapped in a web of confusion.”

“The events of the past 10 days have saddened me. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me… It is my resolve that we will not allow the country’s youth power to become trapped in a web of confusion. The situation that has emerged at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces… Keeping these considerations in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister,” he wrote.

The announcement had sparked scenes of celebration at Jantar Mantar — even as Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Saurav Das said the party will not leave the next round of talks with the Central government until all their demands are accepted and provided in writing.

Students and members of the CJP have held a sit-in since June 20 as they demanded accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE’s on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.

What did Dharmendra Pradhan write in his resignation letter?

Dharmendra Pradhan resignation full text

My young friends,

For more than four decades I have been devoted to students, teachers and education reform. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive and forward-looking education system is the very foundation of a strong nation.

I hold deep respect for the aspirations, sentiments and legitimate expectations of the country’s youth. Realising the dreams of India’s young generation has been a moral resolve of our collective political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the opportunity I received to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.

However, irregularities came to light in the NEET-UG examination held on 3 May 2026. The Government of India took immediate cognisance, handed the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for re-examination. It was also decided that from next year this examination would be conducted in CBT (computer-based-test) mode.

During this period our foremost priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for more than 2 million (20 lakh) students. A “whole of government approach” was adopted for this. Alongside the Government of India, state governments — and district administrations in particular — played an important role. With the cooperation of students, guardians and parents, the examination was successfully completed on 21 June 2026.

From the very first day, I took responsibility for this and never turned away from the situation. My resolve was that we would not let any meritorious student’s prospects be ruined by the exam mafia, and that no injustice would be done to any student.

The NEET-UG results declared on 16 July were satisfactory, and many meritorious students from poor backgrounds also found success.

Yet even during this time, persons occupying positions of responsibility tried to obstruct matters in order to mislead many students, which caused me great anguish.

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I have always been an unwavering believer in the strength of our democracy, and I have always held deep respect for the aspirations, dreams and expectations of the youth. They are not merely the future of India, but the carriers, builders and architects of a new and developed India.

Watching the sequence of events over the past 10 days has left me saddened. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me.

India’s youth power is the true strength of this country.

My resolve is that we will not let the country’s youth be trapped in the vicious cycle of confusion.

Keeping in mind that anti-national forces must not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the nation’s unity be preserved, that not a single Indian student’s future be entangled in legal complications, that our children devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers — with all this in mind, I have sent my resignation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister for his guidance, trust and continued support. I also thank all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officers and staff of the Ministry, and all those individuals alongside whom I had the good fortune to work. Service to the nation is the highest priority of my life. I shall remain forever dedicated to it.

With the blessings of Lord Shri Jagannath, I will continue in future too to dedicate myself in every possible way to fulfilling the aspirations of Mother India, the people of Odisha, and the youth of the country.

Yours,

Dharmendra Pradhan