The marketing landscape is evolving at lightning speed. Trends that once took years to establish are now emerging and vanishing within weeks, propelled by viral social media algorithms and swift shifts in online culture. For brands seeking sustainable growth, chasing every market trend can result in risky missteps. Although capitalising on a viral moment might create a temporary spike in visibility, linking a brand’s identity to a transient trend can bewilder and distance consumers. Research from respected business institutions like the Harvard Business Review consistently finds that authentic brand equity takes years of hard work to build. Constantly changing voice, look, and core messaging simply to appear relevant is a long-term sacrifice for short-term attention. To build a brand that can stand the test of trends, an organisation must anchor itself in a way that reactive tactics can never provide.

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Defining the Unshakeable Core

That anchor is a clearly defined, unshakeable core identity. Research from publications like ScienceDirect on the world’s sustainable market leaders shows that they don’t rely on product gimmicks but are grounded in a defined purpose and authentic values. That foundation is a reliable compass, helping to determine how the business communicates, grows, and innovates over time. To define this core, an organisation must look beyond the immediate market noise and identify its fundamental utility, determining exactly what problem the business is solving and how it solves it differently from its peers in the industry. When a brand consistently plays a role, whether that role is a trusted guide, an innovator or a practical problem solver, it earns real trust. Consumers no longer see the business as a temporary alternative but as a permanent fixture, creating a deep trust that protects the organisation when wider consumer habits inevitably change, but survival still requires a careful balancing act.

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The Need for Stability and Adaptability

Striking that balance means understanding that longevity does not require a business to be rigid or resistant to change. The most resilient organisations are disciplined adapters. They have a stable core identity but are flexible in their execution. Data from global marketing audits show that the most successful companies preserve their core values while changing how they communicate that message to the world. When a new digital platform, tool, or consumer preference emerges, a strong brand assesses it critically. Rather than asking how to leverage the trend for a quick metric boost, leadership asks whether the trend is genuinely in line with the company’s long-term mission. If so, the brand folds the new tool into its channels without changing its core promise, and in the end, market longevity is for the companies that won’t trade their reputation for a short-term buzz.

The author is CEO, Nico Digital