India’s banking sector is staring at a twin reset that could directly impact lenders such as State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda. The trigger is not limited to individual balance sheets but a system-wide tightening of how stress is identified and resolved.

New provisioning rules from the Reserve Bank of India and tighter insolvency timelines are coming together at the same time. Analysis from Nomura and Ambit Capital says banks will face higher upfront costs as they recognise bad loans earlier, even as faster resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code improves recoveries.

RBI’s provisioning shift raises near-term stress for banks

Nomura says the Reserve Bank of India’s move to Expected Credit Loss based provisioning changes how banks recognise risk across loan books.

The report says, “Implementation of the ECL norms will result in higher upfront provisioning, especially in unsecured retail, MSME and corporate exposures.”

Under the new system, banks classify loans into three stages depending on stress levels, with sharply higher provisioning required once accounts begin to slip. This forces lenders to account for potential losses earlier rather than waiting for defaults to fully materialise.

The immediate consequence is a hit to profitability and capital. Nomura estimates that for several public sector banks, the one-time transition could reduce net worth by 3% to 9%, while capital ratios also see some drag before stabilising.

Insolvency reforms aim to fix delays that eroded value

Ambit Capital says the other side of the equation lies in the resolution of stressed assets under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The brokerage says, “The shift to enforceable timelines is expected to enhance recovery NPV by compressing resolution cycles.”

Historically, insolvency cases in India stretch well beyond intended timelines, often taking two to three years. This delay reduces recovery value as assets deteriorate during prolonged legal processes.

The 2026 amendment seeks to change that through strict timelines such as a 14-day admission window and faster approvals. The intent is to preserve asset value and improve recovery outcomes for lenders.

Banks get more control through creditor-led resolution

A key structural change in the insolvency framework is the introduction of a creditor-driven resolution mechanism, which reduces dependence on lengthy tribunal proceedings.

Ambit Capital says, “CIIRP allows for an out-of-court, negotiation-based process initiated with around 51% creditor approval within a 150+45-day window.”

This gives lenders the ability to take quicker decisions and engage directly with potential buyers, improving speed of resolution. At the same time, the report notes that such a system will require careful monitoring to ensure fair price discovery.

For banks, the change is significant because it reduces procedural delays that previously lock capital in stressed assets for years.

Two forces at play, higher provisioning and faster recovery

Taken together, the Nomura and Ambit Capital reports point to a system where banks are being pushed to recognise stress earlier while also being given tools to resolve it faster.

Ambit Capital says, “For banks, benefits are two-fold – stronger ongoing recoveries for corporate-focused lenders and one-off P&L gains from TWO recoveries.”

This dual effect means that while earnings may come under pressure in the near term due to higher provisioning, recoveries from previously written-off assets could support profits later.

The balance between these two forces determines how individual banks perform over the next few years.

Public sector banks face sharper impact from new norms

Nomura says not all banks are affected equally by the new provisioning framework.

The report says, “The impact on PSU and mid-tier banks will be higher; several PSU banks have highlighted that the one-time provisioning hit could impact net worth by 3–9%.”

Public sector banks typically carry higher levels of legacy stressed assets, which makes the transition to stricter provisioning more painful.

At the same time, these banks also benefit more from faster insolvency resolutions, as a large portion of their bad loans are tied to corporate borrowers that fall under the insolvency process.

Private banks better placed due to stronger buffers

Large private sector banks are relatively better positioned to absorb the impact of tighter norms.

Nomura says, “Large private banks are better placed, in our view, as the transition impact would be lower given provision buffers of around 2–4% of net worth.”

These banks have already built higher provisioning buffers over the past few years, which reduces the shock from the transition to Expected Credit Loss norms.

They are also less dependent on recovery from legacy stressed assets, relying instead on steady growth in retail and high-quality corporate lending.

Faster timelines could unlock capital stuck in bad loans

One of the biggest structural benefits of the insolvency reform is the potential to release capital tied up in unresolved cases.

Ambit Capital says the new framework will “support faster capital recycling and improved recovery outcomes.”

By reducing delays and improving clarity in the resolution process, banks can convert stressed assets into cash more quickly. This improves capital efficiency and allows lenders to redeploy funds into new loans.

The impact is particularly important for banks with large corporate exposure, where recovery timelines have historically been long and uncertain.

Legal clarity on dues reduces recovery uncertainty

Another important change in the insolvency framework relates to the priority of claims during resolution.

Ambit Capital says, “By shielding the recovery pool from statutory ‘poaching,’ the amendment increases capital certainty for banks and reduces the litigation drag that has historically diluted recovery rates.”

Earlier, disputes over government dues often delayed resolution and reduced payouts to financial creditors. The amendment clarifies that contractual claims take precedence, which reduces legal challenges and speeds up distributions.

This clarity improves confidence among lenders and strengthens recovery expectations.

Capital ratios likely to stabilise after initial hit

Even as higher provisioning creates short-term pressure, Nomura expects some offsetting benefits from changes in risk weights.

The report indicates that adjustments in risk weights could improve capital ratios for large banks over time, even after accounting for the initial provisioning hit.

This suggests that while the transition phase may be difficult, the system could emerge stronger with better capital adequacy and more transparent risk recognition.

Conclusion

The combined message from Nomura and Ambit Capital is that India’s banking system is being pushed towards earlier recognition of stress and faster resolution of bad loans. The shift to Expected Credit Loss provisioning increases discipline on the balance sheet, while insolvency reforms aim to fix long-standing delays in recovery.

Public sector banks face a sharper near-term impact due to higher provisioning requirements, but they also gain from improved recovery of legacy stressed assets. Large private banks, with stronger buffers, are better equipped to handle the transition.

The coming quarters reflect this adjustment, with pressure on earnings on one side and improving recovery flows on the other. Over time, the combination of stricter norms and faster insolvency processes leaves the banking system more stable and better capitalised.

Disclaimer: This article provides a general analysis of sector-wide regulatory shifts and commentary from multiple brokerage houses; it does not constitute a specific investment recommendation for any named financial institution. As the banking sector undergoes transition regarding provisioning norms and insolvency reforms, readers are advised to consult with a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant to understand how these systemic changes might impact individual portfolios. Market valuations and recovery outcomes remain subject to regulatory developments and broader macroeconomic conditions.

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