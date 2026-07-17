For the FIFA World Cup final, one has to shell a minimum of $7000 to get the nosebleed seats. But for about 10 per cent of that price, one can see the same players, who might have been in the final. Yes, the third-place game, featuring England and France have seen their secondary market tickets’ price fall by nearly 60 per cent and as a result, their nosebleed/get-in price is as low as $700, as per reports published in Yahoo Sports.

It is the match that no elite footballer ever wants to play in, but for sports fans in North America, it has suddenly become the bargain of a lifetime at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, Miami.

Thus, for about $700, fans can now secure a seat in Miami to watch a jaw-dropping collection of global superstars—including Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, and Ousmane Dembélé—live in action.

The Great Price Crash

Just 48 hours ago, ticket tracking platforms reported that the average resale price for the bronze-medal match in Miami had climbed to an eye-watering $2,313, with even the cheapest “get-in” tickets hovering around $1,900.

However, once Argentina knocked out England and Spain dispatched France, a massive wave of ticket dumping began. According to secondary market aggregators, the lowest ticket prices plummeted by a staggering 60% in a matter of hours, bottoming out at $680.

By comparison, high-demand group-stage matches featuring Mexico, the United States, or Argentina regularly commanded entry-level resale prices of $800 to $1,200. Neutral fans now have a golden opportunity to experience a World Cup semifinal-caliber matchup for a fraction of the price.

World Cup Ticket Price Comparison: The Final vs. The Playoff

While the third-place match has become a buyer’s paradise, Sunday’s grand finale between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium has gone in the complete opposite direction.

Match Lowest Resale Price Average Resale Price Venue England vs. France (3rd Place) $680 ~$1,100 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Spain vs. Argentina (The Final) $8,200 ~$18,500 MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

A Supercharged “Friendly” with Real Stakes

Third-place playoffs are historically famous for being highly entertaining, open, and high-scoring affairs, as teams play without the defensive cageyness that usually suffocates knockout matches.

Furthermore, this particular clash features a massive individual storyline:

The Golden Boot Race

France’s Kylian Mbappé enters the match tied with Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the top of the World Cup scoring charts with 8 goals. With Messi playing in Sunday’s final, Saturday represents Mbappé’s final opportunity to pull ahead and secure the tournament’s top scorer honors.

With England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham also expected to feature as the Three Lions hunt for a bronze medal, those holding $680 tickets are in for a star-studded, chaotic festival of attacking football.