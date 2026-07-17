Havells India reported a 16.49% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for Q1FY27 to Rs 290.38 crore, down from Rs 347.72 crore in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, the company’s profit declined 59.84%.

Havells India’s revenue from operations for Q1FY27 stood at Rs 6,518.19 crore, up 19.48% YoY from Rs 5,455.35 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Following the Q1FY27 earnings announcement, Havells India’s shares fell nearly 3% before recovering.

Havells Indias Q1FY27 result Key highlights

Havell’s EBITDA declined 8.8% YoY to Rs 474 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed to 7.3% from 9.6% in the year-ago period.

Havells said it significantly stepped up its brand-building efforts during the quarter, resulting in advertising and sales promotion expenses doubling to Rs 286 crore from Rs 142 crore a year ago.

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The company said, “Havells stepped-up & frontloaded brand-building efforts significantly in Q1, led by media investments which would normalise for the rest of the year.”

It added that the doubling of advertising and promotion (A&P) spends led to compression in profitability despite strong revenue growth.

The company also said demand remained resilient despite inflationary pressures and uncertainty arising from the West Asia conflict. Although summer demand was healthy, the delayed onset of the season restricted the full benefit for cooling products. Havells also implemented calibrated price hikes across categories to offset higher raw material costs.

About Havell India

Havells India is one of India’s leading fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies, incorporated in 1983 and listed on the BSE and NSE. The company manufactures a wide range of products, including cables and wires, switches, switchgear, lighting, fans, water heaters, air conditioners, home appliances, motors, and power distribution equipment for residential, commercial, and industrial use. Havells owns well-known brands such as Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, and Standard, and operates multiple state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across India, supported by a strong nationwide distribution network and in-house research and development capabilities.