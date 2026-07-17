We are a country that loves to protect our documents. We laminate birth certificates. We put passports in bank lockers. Every Indian house has a folder, usually watched over by a parent, filled with every important document the family owns. We know that some papers are sacred.

Yet, during tax season, this logic is completely tossed aside. The most sensitive document most Indians fill out every year is treated like it has the least value.

Think about what an income tax return actually contains. It shows your real income, not the number you tell people at dinner parties. It shows every investment you made or sold. The property you bought. The loan you took out. The extra income you almost forgot about. The year your business struggled. A tax return is more honest than a resume and far more honest than your social media.

ALSO READ The Real Cost of Letting a Chatbot Calculate Your Tax Return

Now consider its afterlife. A return does not retire on the day it is filed. The tax department can check it years down the road. A bank reads it before giving you a home loan. An embassy looks at it before granting you a visa. A single year of your financial life keeps getting read for the next ten years. Most documents just show a single moment. This one stays with you for years.

Despite how much is at stake, people now treat buying a tax-filing plan from an online platform like a casual impulse buy. Fintech apps are selling tax-filing services the exact same way companies sell mobile recharges. Filing your most important financial document has been reduced to a couple of quick clicks on your phone.

I genuinely appreciate how far the fintech industry has come. The rapid growth of digital options for filing ITR is an incredible milestone. For years, this industry ignored tax filing because building software for it was considered too complicated and highly seasonal. Today, it has become the most crowded space in Indian fintech, which is a massive win for the industry. More platforms mean better technology. Ultimately, anything that makes it easier for Indians to navigate the formal tax system is good for the country.

But having spent over fifteen years in this industry, I will tell you something that isn’t popular to say right now. A price tag tells a story. It is the first honest description of the service that follows it.

There is an old truth in every service business: the price does not just describe the product, it funds it. The fee you pay becomes the time, the expertise, and the care the business gives back to you. When a platform provides a service for next to nothing, you only receive a few minutes of automated attention. That is just how any real service works, from a haircut to a hospital. Taxes are no exception.

The irony is that filing a return in India was never actually expensive. The government website has let you do it for free for years, and it works well. The real cost is choosing the wrong product in a hurry, because a badly filed return does not fail you today. It fails you months later, when the season is over, the offers have expired, and the consequences arrive addressed only to you.

So the real question this July is not which app charges the least. Almost all of them now cost less than a scoop of ice cream. The better question is who remains responsible for this document long after it is filed. Price is a detail of the transaction. Responsibility is the actual product. Any company in this business, mine included, should be judged on exactly that.

India will file more returns this year than ever before, and the price war will speed that up. That is genuinely good news. But there is a bigger shift. Even as filing fees race toward zero, the return itself grows more valuable every year. More data flows into it. More institutions depend on it.

More of your financial life is judged by it. The tax return is on its way to becoming the single most important document an Indian produces.

We laminate birth certificates because we know what they unlock. This document will unlock loans, visas and businesses for the next decade, as its importance continues to grow. Someday soon, it will be the first thing we put in that safely kept folder.

(The author is the founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.