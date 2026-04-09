Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is all set to announce the financials of various group entities. The Adani Group companies are set to release the quarterly earnings of Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements and other companies through April. Some of these companies may also declare interim and final dividends.

Here’s a list of top Adani stocks to watch out for in April:

#1 Adani Energy Solutions board meeting on April 23

The company has scheduled a board meeting for Thursday, April 23, to disclose its Q4 results along with its financial performance for FY26. To discuss its financial performance, an analyst call will be held just a day after, on Friday, April 24.

Previously, the company has not paid any dividend, and there are no reports of any dividend payout for FY26.

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#2 Adani Green Energy financial results scheduled for April 24

Adani Green has scheduled its board meeting for Friday, April 24, to declare its quarterly and annual financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. The company will also hold its investor/analyst call on the same day.

Adani Green has not disclosed any filing related to its dividend payout. The company has not paid out dividends of any sort since its incorporation.

#3 Adani Total Gas results on April 27

The gas distribution company’s board will announce its financial performance for the fourth quarter and financial year 2026 on Monday, April 27. Also, the company stated that the board will consider and recommend a dividend on equity shares for FY26.

Over the past few years, Adani Gas has paid an annual dividend of Rs 0.25 per share.

#4 NDTV Q4 results on April 29

New Delhi Television (NDTV) will disclose its financial performance for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, April 29. The board has not declared any interim or final dividend payout. It last paid out a final dividend of Rs 0.8 per equity share in 2008.

Over the last five years, the company’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 62%.

#5 Ambuja Cement result date set for April 30

Adani Group’s key cement arm, Ambuja Cements, will release its Q4 results along with its annual results for the financial year 2026 on Thursday, April 30.

Brokerage house Nuvama Institutional Equities pegs the company’s consolidated net profit at Rs 778 crore, down 39% on-year. On a sequential basis, Nuvama expects Ambuja’s bottom line to climb by a whopping 112%, aided by acquisition growth.

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Nuvama estimates the company’s Q4 consolidated revenue to grow by more than 12% to Rs 11,228 crore, marking a sequential rise of over 9%. “Volumes are expected to rise ~4% YoY. Cement realisation is expected to grow ~1.6% QoQ,” the brokerage adds.

Also, Nuvama forecasts Ambuja Cement’s consolidated EBITDA to fall 8% on-year to nearly Rs 1,718 crore. On a sequential basis, EBITDA is expected to rise by 27%. “Overall, EBITDA/t may decrease to INR 844, down ~18% YoY,” it adds.

No news pertaining to any dividend payout for this fiscal year has been disclosed yet. Previously, in FY25, the company had paid out a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share. The cement company last paid out an interim dividend in 2020.

Conclusion

Major stocks of the Adani conglomerate will announce their financial results in the last few days of April. The financial performance will come into particular focus as a US federal court has allowed the Adani Group to move ahead with its attempt to seek dismissal in a civil securities fraud case filed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said.