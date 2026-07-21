Kotak Mahindra Bank posted net profit at Rs 4,122.96 crore in Q1FY27, up 25.64% year-on-year (YoY), from Rs 3,281.68 crore reported in Q1FY26.

The bank’s consolidated net profit came at Rs 5,480.46 crore in Q1FY27, increasing 22.55% year-on-year (YoY), from Rs 4,472.18 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s asset quality also improved in the reporting quarter, with gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio at 1.18% as on June 30, 2026, from 1.48% as on June 30, 2025.

Till previous quarter (Q4FY26) the bank’s NPA was 1.20% as on March 31, 2026.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1FY27: Key highlights

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s core net interest income increased by 9% YoY to Rs 7,928 crore in the reporting quarter, from Rs 7,259 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26.

However, the bank’s net interest margin has reduced to 4.53% in the June quarter, from 4.65% in the year-ago period and 4.67% in the quarter-ago period.

In the reporting quarter, the bank’s fee and services income increased by 11% to Rs 2,500 crore, from Rs 2,249 crore a year ago.

On a sequential basis, it was down 10%. Total deposits of the bank grew by 14% YoY to Rs 5.59 lakh crore in Q1FY27, from Rs 4.92 lakh crore in Q1FY26, according to the investor presentation.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s current account deposit increased by 15% YoY to Rs 78,107 crore. The bank has seen a 15% YoY jump in its advances to 5.28 lakh crore in the June quarter, from Rs 4.59 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

About Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank, part of Kotak Mahindra Group, is one of India’s leading private sector banks, offering a wide range of financial services across personal and corporate banking, treasury, investment banking, stock broking, asset management, life insurance and wealth management.

The Kotak Mahindra Group also has a presence in asset management, securities, vehicle financing, alternate assets and life insurance, making it one of the country’s diversified financial services groups.