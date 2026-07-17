A major infrastructure boost is set to improve road connectivity across North India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important highway projects today.

The biggest highlight is the inauguration of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (Packages 1 to 5), which is expected to bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra from around 14 hours to nearly 6 hours. The journey between Delhi and Amritsar will also become much faster, reducing from about 8 hours to nearly 4 hours.

Apart from the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, several other highway projects will also be inaugurated to improve connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and nearby regions. Here is the complete list of major projects:

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Route, Length and Cost

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate a 157.92-kilometre-long four-lane, fully access-controlled section of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway to the nation.

The project has been developed at an estimated cost of around ₹9,680 crore. This section is part of the larger 667-kilometre Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway corridor.

The expressway will provide faster and smoother travel between Delhi, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. It is also expected to improve connectivity for tourists, pilgrims, and businesses operating along the route.

Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the 33.81-kilometre-long four-lane Ambala-Kala Amb Highway, developed on NH-7 and NH-344.

The highway will improve connectivity between Ambala and the Kala Amb industrial area. It will make travel between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh easier and support tourism movement towards nearby hill destinations.

The project is also expected to help industries in the Kala Amb region by reducing travel time and transportation costs.

Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A

Another major project PM Modi will inaugurate is the 40.60-kilometre-long Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The new highway will reduce the travel time between Jind and Gohana from around two hours to just 40 minutes.

It will benefit daily commuters, freight transport, and the agriculture sector in the Jind-Gohana region. The highway will also provide better connectivity to Rohtak, Panipat, and Delhi-NCR.

IT City to Kurali Greenfield Highway in Mohali

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the six-lane Greenfield Highway connecting IT City to Kurali in Mohali district.

The project will improve road connectivity between Mohali, Kharar, and Kurali. It will also strengthen links between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir.