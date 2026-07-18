ICICI Bank has declared its Q1FY27 numbers. The net profit has increased 16% YoY to Rs 14,804.50 crore from Rs 12,768.21 in the same period last year. The Bank’s net interest income grew nearly 12.7% to Rs 24,384 crore from Rs 21,635 crore in Q1FY26. Net interest margin was 4.36% in Q1FY27 compared to 4.32% in Q4FY26 and 4.34% in Q1FY26

ICICI Bank has also reported net NPA of Rs 5,908.27 crore compared to net NPA of Rs 5,971.09 crore. The bank’s total loan portfolio grew by 19.6% year-on-year in Q1 to Rs 16,31,260 crore ($172.3billion) as of June 30, 2026.

ICICI Bank Q1 asset quality, capital adequacy

In terms of asset quality, the net NPA ratio was 0.35% in Q1FY27 Vs 0.41% in Q1FY26. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sale, were at Rs 2,845 crore this quarter compared to Rs 3,211 crore in Q1FY26. The Bank has written-off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 1,673 crore in Q1FY27.

The Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio was at 16.84% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70%.

ICICI Bank Q1FY27 credit growth

ICICI Bank’s total advances increased by 19.6% year-on-year and 5.0% sequentially to Rs 16,31,260 crore ($ 172.3 billion) in Q1. The retail loan portfolio grew by 12% YoY and comprised 49.2% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30, 2026. The business banking portfolio grew by 28.2% YoY and the rural portfolio grew by 35.4% YoY in Q1FY27.

The bank’s domestic corporate portfolio grew by 18.5% YoY in Q1 and the domestic advances grew by 18.8% compared to the same quarter last fiscal.

ICICI Bank share price

The ICICI Bank share price has seen significant price action in the last 6 months. It closed Friday’s trade up nearly 2% and the stock has delivered 7% return in last 3 months.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank is the country’s second-largest private bank, and it is a Mumbai-headquartered bank. The bank was established in 1994 and offers a comprehensive suite of retail and corporate banking facilities.