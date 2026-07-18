Yes Bank reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,071 crore for the April-June quarter of FY27. This is a 34% rise from Rs 801.07 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank’s net interest income rose 17.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,786 crore, up from Rs 2,371 crore. Net interest income is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by the bank.

Asset quality improved on an annual basis but weakened compared to the previous quarter.

Net NPA also fell year-on-year but rose sequentially to Rs 677 crore. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.2%.

Provisions increased 39% year-on-year to Rs 394 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This was higher than the provisioning seen in the same period last year. The bank’s debt-equity ratio stood at 0.66%, compared to 0.69% a year earlier.

Retail slippages fell to their lowest in 10 quarters at Rs 843 crore or 2.7% of advances, against Rs 888 crore or 2.8% of advances, in Q4 FY26. Net credit costs for the quarter stood at 0.3% of average assets, unchanged from 0.3% in Q1 FY26.

“We delivered higher core earnings even as gains from Security Receipts and treasury fell sharply – clear evidence that the underlying franchise is strengthening,” Vinay M Tonse, Managing Director and CEO at Yes Bank, said.

“Margins held steady at 2.7%, cost-to-income improved further, and asset quality strengthened as slippage eased. We also earned meaningful external validation this quarter — rating upgrades from Moody’s, CARE and ICRA, and our inaugural international rating from S&P Global,” Tonse added.