Jio Platforms (JPL) on Friday posted a 2.16% sequential decline in its net profit — its first ever — during the June 2026 quarter due to higher depreciation and finance cost related to 5G rollout. JPL’s consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY27 fell to Rs 7,764 crore from Rs 7,935 crore in the January-March period. In the first quarter of the previous fiscal, it stood at Rs 7,110 crore, the company said.



Revenue from operations rose 2.39% to Rs 39,713 crore from Rs 38,259 crore in the preceding quarter, driven by continued gains in subscriber market share, organic average revenue per user (Arpu) growth and scale-up of digital services.

Strong revenue growth lifts JPL’s Ebitda margin

JPL’s Ebitda rose 4.01% on quarter at Rs 20,865 crore from Rs 20,060 crore on account of strong revenue growth. Ebitda margin at 53.3% was up 90 basis points (bps) sequentially, and up 150 bps year-on-year (y-o-y). “Jio’s performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15% y-o-y. During the quarter, Jio Platforms filed its DRHP with Sebi, a significant step towards its public listing. The upcoming IPO will be an important milestone in Jio’s journey and will give investors an opportunity to participate in India’s digital growth story,” said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, the parent company.

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Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL), the telecom arm of RIL which commands the lion’s share of JPL’s financials, saw PAT decline 2.05% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 7,167 crore from Rs 7,317 crore. This is the first time the telecom arm has reported a decline in PAT. Net profit was impacted significantly by growth in network operating expenses, licence & spectrum fees, finance costs, and depreciation & amortisation.



From Q1, the interest on 5G capex start flowing into the profit and loss statement, the management said, resulting in higher finance cost. In its DRHP, Jio Platforms said that of the money raised from the public offering, Rs 27,500 crore will used to pre-pay debt at RJIL.



RJIL’s revenue for the quarter grew 2.49% sequentially to Rs 34,212 crore (Q4: Rs 33,381 crore), and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was 4.36% higher at Rs 19,590 crore (Q4: Rs 18,771 crore). Ebitda margin came in at 57.3% – up 110 basis points from 56.2% in the March quarter.

“Jio has established itself as a deep tech company and demonstrated the velocity of innovation across multiple advanced technologies. This is underlined by our strong patent portfolio which has been recognised globally. As we embark on our next phase of journey to be a publicly listed company in India, we will continue to maintain our deep tech focus and democratise access to digital connectivity and digital services in India and globally,” Akash Ambani, managing director, Jio Platforms, said.

Jio added 8.9 million users in the June quarter taking its total subscriber base to 533.3 million. Monthly churn was marginally lower quarter-on-quarter at 1.6% (Q4: 1.7%).



Arpu, a crucial performance indicator for the telcos, improved to Rs 215.6 from Rs 214 in the previous quarter. The growth was driven by better subscriber mix and positive seasonality partly impacted by promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers. Jio’s 5G subscriber base at the end of the quarter was 285 million, rising 17 million from 268 million in Q4. The per capita data usage rose to 43.7 GB per mont

5G traffic crosses 50%; JioAirFiber reaches 14 million homes



The company added that the share of 5G traffic now accounts more than 50% of total wireless traffic on Jio network. The firm added that 5G traffic is now one and a half times the 4G traffic passing on the network.



JioAirFiber userbase was 14 million homes, adding 1.1 million connections over the previous quarter. The total connected premises with fixed broadband on its network reached 28.6 million in the June quarter (Q4: 27 million).



The per capita data usage rose to 43.7 GB per month as compared to 42.3 GB per month in the previous quarter likely because of an uptick in 5G userbase, and FWA base expansion.



The total wireless data consumption rose to 69.4 billion GB as compared to 66 billion GB in Q4FY26 while total voice consumption decline sequentially at 1.52 trillion minutes, as compared to 1.54 trillion minutes in the previous quarter.