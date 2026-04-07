The market traded in red on April 7, 2026. Benchmark indices like Nifty was hovering near 22,940 levels, while the Sensex stood around 74,020, also down close to 0.11% by midday. Some stocks still moved higher, though, and those moves came with specific triggers, not sentiment.

In March alone, the Nifty 50 declined 11.3%, while the Sensex dropped over 9,300 points, a fall of 11.4%.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Jubilant FoodWorks

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks slumped over 7% to Rs 428.35 on the NSE after the company reported its provisional Q4FY26 business update, which fell short of market expectations.

In a regulatory filing, the company posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 2,505.8 crore in the March quarter, marking a 19.1% year-on-year rise. However, standalone revenue grew at a slower pace of 6.2% YoY to Rs 1,686 crore.

Wipro

Wipro shares moved higher, rising up to 3.2% to Rs 201.18 after the company secured a long-term deal with Olam Group.

The contract spans eight years and is expected to exceed USD 1 billion in value, with a committed spend of USD 800 million. The company will deliver transformation services across Olam’s operations, covering areas such as supply chain, trading, and customer engagement.

The deal is large. The duration is long. The stock reacted accordingly.

Railway Stocks

Titagarh Rail Systems surged 11.72% in today’s session, as strong buying interest returned to railway stocks. The sharp move follows coverage initiation by Jefferies, which flagged the company as a key beneficiary of rising railway capex, improving order visibility, and execution strength. Investors are also factoring in long-term growth drivers such as government focus on freight modernization and wagon demand, along with relatively attractive valuations, which together are supporting the stock’s upward momentum.

Similarly, Jupiter Wagons climbed 7.39% driven by positive sentiment across the railway segment. The stock is gaining traction after Jefferies highlighted strong earnings potential, a healthy order book, and sector tailwinds linked to continued investment in rail infrastructure. The combination of improving fundamentals, sector-wide re-rating, and brokerage optimism is prompting investors to accumulate the stock, resulting in sustained price strength.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma shares were in focus after the company announced a buyback plan. The stock was trading around 0.22% lower at Rs 1,330.80 despite the announcement, which says something about the current mood.

The board approved a buyback of up to 54,23,728 equity shares, representing 0.93% of the total paid-up capital. The buyback price is set at Rs 1,475 per share, with a total outlay of up to Rs 800 crore.

The record date has been fixed as April 17, 2026.

Vedanta

Vedanta shares moved higher, rising up to 2.4% to Rs 704.40, while Hindustan Zinc gained about 2.1% to Rs 526.60. The company reported mixed operational performance for the March quarter.

Aluminium production rose 2%. Zinc output also increased by 2%. But the other side of the report is harder to ignore. Oil and gas production dropped 15% to 81,500 boepd. Iron ore output declined 3%. Steel production slipped by 1%.

Auto stocks trend

Auto stocks remained under pressure. Most names were trading lower, and the decline was consistent across the board.

Force Motors dropped around 2.14%, Maruti Suzuki declined 1.56%, Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.44%, Hyundai Motor India slipped 1.40%, and Eicher Motors was down 0.78%.

Ashok Leyland also declined, though the fall was limited. Sanghvi Movers saw a sharper drop of about 2.76%.

Senco Gold

Senco Gold shares continued its momentum after reporting strong business growth for the March quarter.

The company recorded 46% year-on-year growth during the quarter, driven largely by wedding season demand. Same-store sales growth stood at 34%.

“The wedding season in the quarter was spread across the whole quarter, and to cater for this, we launched new designs, collections and attractive offers. Valentine’s Day and International Women’s Day drove strong growth in footfall, particularly in our gifting and lightweight segments,” the company said.