When France and Spain face off at Dallas Stadium for a spot in the 2026 World Cup final, the pressure won’t just be on Kylian Mbappé or Lamine Yamal. The heaviest spotlight will shine directly on the refereeing crew.

FIFA has appointed El Salvador’s Iván Barton to officiate the high-stakes, all-European semifinal. Known for his rigid adherence to the rulebook and a history of explosive, highly card-heavy matches, Barton’s selection has immediately sparked intense discussion among football purists.

Below is the full officiating lineup and a deep dive into the man with the whistle.

FRA vs ESP FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The Full Officiating Team

Role Name Country of Origin Match Referee Iván Barton El Salvador Assistant Referee 1 David Moran El Salvador Assistant Referee 2 Antonio Pupiro Nicaragua Fourth Official Glenn Nyberg Sweden Reserve Assistant Mahbod Beigi Sweden Lead VAR Tomasz Kwiatkowski Poland

Who is Iván Barton?

Age: 35

Profession Outside Football: Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of El Salvador

FIFA Badge Since: 2018

By taking the pitch in Arlington, Barton makes history as part of a historic milestone, becoming the first-ever Salvadoran referee to officiate a Men’s FIFA World Cup semifinal. He shares the honor of representing the region’s elite officials with American referee Ismail Elfath, who is scheduled to take charge of the England–Argentina semifinal the following day.

Barton is highly regarded by FIFA for his fearlessness under extreme pressure. Having cut his teeth refereeing in the highly volatile Salvadoran Primera División, he is widely considered an official who does not let players, coaches, or hostile crowds dictate his game management.

This is Barton’s second World Cup tournament, having previously refereed at Qatar 2022 (where he oversaw Germany’s shock 1–2 loss to Japan). Tonight’s semifinal marks his fourth assignment of the 2026 tournament, following Sweden vs. Japan, Colombia vs. Switzerland, and the highly chaotic Turkey vs. Paraguay group stage fixture.

The Controversies: Cards, Clockwork, and “Mouth-Covering” History

Barton is no stranger to headlines. He is a strict, by-the-book official who routinely averages a high volume of cards. Several key flashpoints have defined his international career:

1. The World Cup “Mouth-Covering” Red Card (2026)

Barton became a viral sensation earlier in this tournament during the Turkey vs. Paraguay group match. Following an on-field altercation, Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón covered his mouth with his hand while speaking to Turkey’s Mert Müldür. Barton immediately utilized VAR and issued a direct red card to Almirón. He was the first official to enforce the International Football Association Board’s (IFAB) strict new rule, which mandates an automatic ejection for any player covering their mouth to conceal abusive language during a confrontation.

2. The Mexico vs. Honduras Stoppage-Time Drama (2023)

During a 2023 CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal, Barton faced severe backlash from the Honduran Football Federation. After signaling nine minutes of added time, Barton allowed play to continue into the 100th minute, giving Mexico just enough time to score a dramatic, late equalizer.

The drama escalated in the subsequent penalty shootout when Barton ordered Mexico’s César Huerta to retake his penalty after the Honduran goalkeeper encroached off his line. Huerta missed his first two attempts—both ordered to be retaken—before successfully converting on his third try. Honduran goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar was ultimately sent off after receiving a second yellow card during the highly contentious shootout sequence, and footage later circulated online showing Barton being confronted by furious Honduran fans at the airport after the match.

3. USA vs. Mexico Card Fiesta (2023)

In a notoriously fiery 2023 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, the USA secured a dominant 3–0 win over Mexico, but the match is remembered for completely boiling over. Barton handed out four red cards and nine yellow cards (four to the USA, five to Mexico) as physical brawls erupted on the pitch. Barton ultimately exercised his referee’s discretion to blow the final whistle early after homophobic chants from the crowd resumed for a second time, cutting the final moments of stoppage time short.

The Semifinal Outlook: Given France and Spain’s explosive tactical battles in recent tournaments, tonight’s match has all the ingredients of a highly physical encounter. With a referee like Iván Barton—who is not afraid to send a star player to the dressing room early or rigorously enforce the newest FIFA guidelines—both squads will have to maintain absolute emotional discipline to keep 11 men on the pitch.