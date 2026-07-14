The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, providing insight into how inflationary pressures have spread across food, shelter, and other sectors of the economy. US consumer prices decreased by 0.4% in June 2026, a significant drop compared to a 0.5% increase in May and surpassing market expectations of a 0.1% decline. This is the first monthly fall since May 2020 and the largest since April 2020, mainly due to a 5.7% decrease in energy prices following previous increases.

The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, remained unchanged, below forecasts of a 0.2% rise. The US core inflation rate decreased to 2.6% in June 2026, down from 2.9% in May and below the anticipated 2.8%. The shelter index rose by 3.3%, a slight decline from May’s 3.4% increase.

“The immediate market message is dovish: Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar could come under pressure, while gold, equities and rate-sensitive technology stocks may catch a strong bid as traders increase expectations for easier Federal Reserve policy. The only warning light is headline inflation at 3.5%—still elevated, but today’s report clearly puts the inflation bulls on the back foot. But you have to take everything with a pinch of salt as oil prices have started to move back up and traders must not take their eyes off the ball,” says Petros Pantzari, Chief Dealer at Monaxa.

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The annual inflation rate in the US fell to 3.5% in June 2026, the first decline in four months, compared to 4.2% in May and below forecasts of 3.8%. The energy index increased 15.7%, and food prices rose 3%. Compared to the previous month, the CPI decreased 0.4%, more than the forecast of a 0.1% decrease, and the largest fall since April 2020.

The all items index rose 3.5 percent for the 12 months ending June after rising 4.2 percent for the 12 months ending May. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) decreased 0.4 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in June after rising 0.5 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

But This June CPI Data May Matter Less Than It Looks

Oil prices are rapidly increasing, with Brent crude surpassing $86 per barrel and achieving a weekly gain of over 10%. This surge follows the end of a ceasefire on July 8, coupled with new US airstrikes and Iran’s assertion of a closed Strait of Hormuz.

This indicates that the reading for June will show a lower price level, whereas the data for July, to be released in August, is expected to display notable changes.

“While the June CPI is good news on the surface, with inflation marking the first monthly drop in two years, it’s like looking in the rearview mirror and trying to figure out where your next exit is. Oil and gasoline prices – the main reason inflation eased in June – have started to edge back up on renewed US-Iran tensions, but the CPI won’t reflect this for another month,” says Nic Puckrin, markets expert and former Goldman Sachs analyst.

The decline in the all-items index in June was the largest 1-month decrease since April 2020, when it fell 0.8 percent. Over the last 12 months, the all-items index increased 3.5 percent before seasonal adjustment.

The index for energy fell 5.7 percent in June after rising 3.9 percent in May, 3.8 percent in April, and 10.9 percent in March. The energy index was the largest contributor to the monthly all-items decrease, more than offsetting increases in other indexes, including those for shelter and food.

The all items less food and energy index rose 2.6 percent over the year, following a 2.9-percent increase over the 12 months ending May. The energy index increased 15.7 percent for the 12 months ending June.

Rising inflation risks persist, however, particularly with elevated oil prices affecting US Fed interest rates, bond yields, equity markets, the dollar, and precious metals prices. Markets remain cautious and are unlikely to rally significantly despite the softer inflation numbers reported for June.

Disclaimer: The data and information provided in this article are for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Market forecasts and analyst views expressed herein are subject to change without notice and may not materialise. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses arising from the use of this information.