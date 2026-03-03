Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|53,96,020
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|63,32,363
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|2,91,429
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|1,84,660
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|79,44,589
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|1,07,135
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|13,48,359
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|90,879
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|15,67,985
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|28,979
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|93,198
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|19,126
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|6,26,466
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|3,06,289
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|2,623
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|2,55,297
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|31,67,635
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|30,15,592
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|1,40,840
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|12,23,767
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|66,677
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|14,557
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|1,03,494
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|3,74,931
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|1,82,040
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|19,743
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|14,21,248
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|6,14,167
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|7,48,570
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|13,768
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|21,395
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|14,463
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|5,00,527
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|12,091
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|53,950
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|70,17,231
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|1,02,703
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|1,02,773
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|3,78,078
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|36,523
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|1,49,242
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|11,85,861
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|9,594
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|1,46,271
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|1,53,953
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|22,792
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|12,841
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|4,03,578
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|70,915
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|3,46,776
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|29,817
|Jio Financial Services
|248.90
|-6.45
|-2.53
|9,93,550
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|3,34,439
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|10,69,793
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|12,51,460
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|1,31,950
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|7,45,548
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|27,046
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|15,65,349
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|3,15,193
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|1,73,07,513
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|3,50,621
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25
|3,97,889