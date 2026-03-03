Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Sensex Sixty Index

NSE
BSE
BSE SENSEX SIXTY

BSE Sensex Sixty
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
33474.64 Closed
-1.22-413.02
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-2.1
1M
-3.2
3M
-4
6M
0.7
1Y
12.5
5Y
-1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.0153,96,020
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.0963,32,363
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.532,91,429
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.961,84,660
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.8879,44,589
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.841,07,135
Vedanta		723.254.800.6713,48,359
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.5890,879
ITC		314.801.200.3815,67,985
Cipla		1351.854.200.3128,979
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.0493,198
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.3219,126
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.346,26,466
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.353,06,289
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.402,623
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.552,55,297
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.6431,67,635
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.6830,15,592
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.691,40,840
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.6912,23,767
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.7966,677
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.8414,557
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.881,03,494
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.913,74,931
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.921,82,040
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.0319,743
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.0514,21,248
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.076,14,167
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.157,48,570
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.1513,768
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.1521,395
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.1614,463
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.185,00,527
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.3012,091
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.3653,950
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.3870,17,231
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.381,02,703
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.401,02,773
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.663,78,078
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.6936,523
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.771,49,242
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.8711,85,861
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.919,594
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.921,46,271
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.921,53,953
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.0322,792
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.0912,841
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.444,03,578
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.4570,915
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.483,46,776
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.4829,817
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.539,93,550
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.573,34,439
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.5810,69,793
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.8112,51,460
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.891,31,950
REC		338.90-11.20-3.207,45,548
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.2927,046
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.3015,65,349
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.333,15,193
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.051,73,07,513
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.003,50,621
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.253,97,889
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
Market News

