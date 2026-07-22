Sensex, Nifty at closing: Indian equity markets closed Wednesday’s trade on a lower note after crude oil prices jumped once again to trade near the $100 mark. The Nifty 50 closed the session 191.45 points or 0.79% lower to trade at 23,996.25, while the 30-stock basket slipped 715 points or 0.92% to trade at 76,755.05.

InterGlobe Aviation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Jio Financial Services, Infosys, and Axis Bank were the major losers in the Nifty 50.

However, Bajaj Auto remained at the top spot, settling 6% higher.

Sensex, Nifty at 2:15 PM: At this hour, Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure. The Sensex was down 740 points or 0.95% at 76,730, while the Nifty 50 slipped 205 points or 0.85% to 23,983.

Sensex, Nifty at 12:40 PM: In the afternoon trading session, Indian benchmark indices traded sharply lower. The Sensex was down 805 points or 1.04% at 76,665, while the Nifty 50 fell 225 points or 0.93% to 23,963.

Among the major losers, IndiGo declined 3.42%, SBI slipped 2.32%, Infosys fell 2.18%, and Axis Bank was down 1.71%.

Sensex, Nifty at 11:15 AM: In the intraday trading session, Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure. The Sensex was down 621 points or 0.80% at 76,849, while the Nifty 50 slipped 174 points or 0.72% to 24,014.

Among pharma stocks, Aurobindo Pharma declined 2.88%, Lupin fell 2.82%, Wockhardt dropped 2.28%, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals slipped 1.57%, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was down 1.41%.

Sensex, Nifty at 10:30 AM: The Sensex and the Nifty continue to be under pressure, with weakness seen across aviation and pharma stocks. The IT sector is also under pressure ahead of Infosys results on July 23.

Sensex, Nifty at 9:55 AM: The domestic capital indices dragged the pressure soon after opening. The Nifty 50 was down 166.55 points or 0.69% to trade at 24,021, while the BSE Sensex dropped 578 points or 0.75% to trade at 76,892. The pharma sector stocks are seeing a sentimental impact after US President Donald Trump‘s tariff announcement for generic pharma companies.

The top pharma losers include mid and small cap names like Gland Pharma, Piramal Pharma, Lupin and Autobindo Pharma. The Nifty Pharma Index is down nearly 2%.

The Nifty Auto bucked the trend and was the only sectoral index to trade in the green, up 0.48%. Also, Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Nifty 50, rising almost 4%.

Sensex, Nifty at open: Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday. In early trade, the Sensex was down 317 points or 0.41% at 77,152, while the Nifty 50 slipped 74 points or 0.30% to 24,114. Bajaj Auto is the top index gainer.

Top gainers and losers

Among the gainers, Trent rose 1.32%, followed by Eternal 0.44%, HCLTech 0.28%, and Tata Steel 0.24%. On the losing side, IndiGo declined 2.59%, Sun Pharma fell 1.71%, Infosys slipped 1.07%, and SBI was down 0.89%.

Markets before pre-open: Indian benchmark indices are likely to begin Wednesday’s session on a cautious note despite positive cues from most Asian markets. Investors will keep an eye on global market trends, crude oil prices, gold and silver rates, foreign institutional investor (FII) activity and the ongoing June-quarter (Q1FY27) earnings season, all of which could influence market sentiment during the day.

In early trade, GIFT Nifty was trading at 24,118, down 51 points or 0.21%, indicating a flat-to-muted start for the domestic market.

In the previous trading session, Indian equities ended lower for the second straight day. The Sensex declined 238.41 points or 0.31% to close at 77,470.11, while the Nifty 50 slipped 50.80 points or 0.21% to settle at 24,187.70. Selling pressure in heavyweight HDFC Bank remained one of the key drags on the benchmark indices.

Key global and domestic cues for July 22, 2026

Asian markets trade mostly higher

Asian markets traded largely in the green on Wednesday morning. South Korea led the gains, with the Kospi rising more than 5%, while the Kosdaq advanced around 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.34%, the Topix was largely unchanged, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.12%.

US stock futures remain subdued

US stock futures were little changed in early trade. Dow Jones futures slipped about 29 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures traded nearly flat as investors awaited fresh market triggers.

Wall Street ends lower

US equities closed lower in the previous session as investors assessed quarterly earnings and developments in technology stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 406.55 points or 0.77% to 52,146.42. The S&P 500 declined 1.01% to 7,457.69, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4% to 25,520.24.

Crude oil extends rally

Crude oil prices continued to move higher as geopolitical tension in the Middle East raised concerns over supply disruptions.

Brent crude climbed 2% to $91.01 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 2% to $84.91 per barrel.

Gold and silver remain in focus

In the international market, spot gold was trading around $4,101 per ounce. On the MCX, gold futures for the August 5 contract were trading near Rs 1,42,900 per 10 grams.

Gold rates in India stood at Rs 1,44,230 per 10 grams (24 karat), Rs 1,32,210 per 10 grams (22 karat) and Rs 1,08,170 per 10 grams (18 karat).

Meanwhile, spot silver traded at $59.36 per ounce. On the MCX, silver futures were trading around Rs 2,23,800 per kg, while silver rates in India stood at Rs 2,349 per 10 grams and Rs 2,34,900 per kg.

FIIs turn buyers, DIIs sell

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs/FPIs) turned net buyers on July 21, purchasing Indian equities worth Rs 1,650.16 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), on the other hand, were net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 656.88 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Dollar index and rupee

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US dollar against a basket of major global currencies, was trading at 101.15.

In the previous session, the Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, with the USD/INR pair settling at 96.24, down 0.23%.

Top performing sectors in the previous session

Among sectoral indices, Space gained 1.95% in Tuesday’s trade. Speciality Chemicals rose 1.91%, followed by Silver, which advanced 1.76%, while the Transport sector added 1.5%. These sectors were among the top performers in the previous trading session.