Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BSE PSU Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE PSU

BSE PSU
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
₹11,737.67 Closed
2.63+301.11 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

50
8
1W
2.6
1M
0.3
3M
13.5
6M
23.1
1Y
29.5
5Y
49.4
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
38.36-0.39-1.01
28,74,938
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,48519.800.80
17,624
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,146.5519.951.77
38,835
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
34.920.060.17
12,10,723
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
907.11.550.17
1,27,017
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
687.415.102.25
18,207
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
157.553.452.24
4,44,233
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
219.552.100.97
26,223
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
457.858.401.87
1,96,472
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
167.058.605.43
21,79,309
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
76.391.441.92
9,14,038
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
377.05-2.10-0.55
37,730
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.15-0.50-1.63
27,96,210
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
118.74.644.07
24,13,784
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
120.450.500.42
95,396
KIOCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
222.1-0.95-0.43
12,829
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
645.750.500.08
43,111
96.381.171.23
8,59,813
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,888.240.252.18
80,662
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
411.61.850.45
54,836
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
43.731.704.04
4,21,723
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
242.74.101.72
1,85,233
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
98.314.204.46
7,02,056
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
52.761.292.51
28,66,307
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
136.96.655.11
4,44,303
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
130.57.656.23
16,73,920
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
272.2-1.00-0.37
1,78,004
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
65.342.343.71
1,05,19,710
Punjab & Sind Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
34.770.140.40
1,61,730
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
138.257.255.53
29,81,602
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
121.80.300.25
2,38,243
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
238.70.450.19
11,55,424
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
510.259.301.86
2,09,390
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
129.5-0.60-0.46
2,07,906
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
63.230.620.99
15,12,669
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
96.956.296.94
22,92,356
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
130.151.200.93
38,465
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
31.20.090.29
22,06,987
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.260.370.43
11,76,504

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data