Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|BEML
|1795.00
|69.70
|4.04
|1,00,787
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|5,49,094
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|1,58,430
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|3,50,456
|Rites
|234.45
|3.30
|1.43
|93,673
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|5.25
|1.35
|23,63,969
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|9,05,086
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|5,85,122
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.13
|0.17
|9,77,295
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|2,34,466
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|18,66,080
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2598.90
|-0.20
|-0.01
|26,845
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|434.80
|-0.15
|-0.03
|39,004
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|7,46,317
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60,252
|MMTC
|63.95
|-0.11
|-0.17
|92,703
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98,216
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|1,71,580
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|-1.10
|-0.31
|16,024
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|-0.85
|-0.51
|2,18,499
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|23.81
|-0.13
|-0.54
|29,269
|KIOCL
|392.50
|-2.15
|-0.54
|7,358
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|159.20
|-0.90
|-0.56
|1,46,855
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|6,62,314
|NLC India
|302.00
|-1.75
|-0.58
|55,050
|NMDC
|85.24
|-0.51
|-0.59
|4,50,909
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|-1.25
|-0.62
|1,09,695
|Ircon International
|131.55
|-0.85
|-0.64
|1,25,296
|RailTel Corporation of India
|288.75
|-1.95
|-0.67
|15,927
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|-0.18
|-0.68
|1,60,813
|Engineers India
|240.65
|-1.65
|-0.68
|57,397
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|127.10
|-0.90
|-0.70
|46,871
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.65
|-1.35
|-0.75
|71,536
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|-0.67
|-0.75
|2,93,532
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|3,17,492
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|1,26,932
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|5,89,196
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|4,04,141
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|120.00
|-1.20
|-0.99
|5,81,113
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91,452
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|5,12,424
|IFCI
|73.95
|-0.97
|-1.29
|6,04,482
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|1275.00
|-17.70
|-1.37
|1,34,142
|NBCC (India)
|95.20
|-1.40
|-1.45
|3,82,239
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|-0.53
|-1.52
|2,88,031
|ITI
|282.20
|-4.85
|-1.69
|18,011
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|NMDC Steel
|43.89
|-0.88
|-1.97
|1,29,025
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|-10.80
|-1.98
|13,73,194
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|582.40
|-14.45
|-2.42
|1,07,461
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-8.55
|-3.11
|65,002