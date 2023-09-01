Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bank of Maharashtra
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|38.36
|-0.39
|-1.01
|28,74,938
BEML Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,485
|19.80
|0.80
|17,624
Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,146.55
|19.95
|1.77
|38,835
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|34.92
|0.06
|0.17
|12,10,723
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Cochin Shipyard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|907.1
|1.55
|0.17
|1,27,017
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|687.4
|15.10
|2.25
|18,207
Engineers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|157.55
|3.45
|2.24
|4,44,233
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|219.55
|2.10
|0.97
|26,223
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|457.85
|8.40
|1.87
|1,96,472
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,943.55
|52.80
|1.36
|26,020
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|167.05
|8.60
|5.43
|21,79,309
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|76.39
|1.44
|1.92
|9,14,038
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|377.05
|-2.10
|-0.55
|37,730
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.15
|-0.50
|-1.63
|27,96,210
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Ircon International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|118.7
|4.64
|4.07
|24,13,784
ITI Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|120.45
|0.50
|0.42
|95,396
KIOCL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|222.1
|-0.95
|-0.43
|12,829
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|645.75
|0.50
|0.08
|43,111
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.38
|1.17
|1.23
|8,59,813
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,888.2
|40.25
|2.18
|80,662
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|411.6
|1.85
|0.45
|54,836
MMTC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|43.73
|1.70
|4.04
|4,21,723
MOIL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|242.7
|4.10
|1.72
|1,85,233
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|98.31
|4.20
|4.46
|7,02,056
NBCC (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|52.76
|1.29
|2.51
|28,66,307
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
NLC India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|136.9
|6.65
|5.11
|4,44,303
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.65
|6.23
|16,73,920
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|181.65
|7.40
|4.25
|16,72,720
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|272.2
|-1.00
|-0.37
|1,78,004
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.90
|-1.11
|12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|65.34
|2.34
|3.71
|1,05,19,710
Punjab & Sind Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|34.77
|0.14
|0.40
|1,61,730
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|138.25
|7.25
|5.53
|29,81,602
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|121.8
|0.30
|0.25
|2,38,243
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|238.7
|0.45
|0.19
|11,55,424
Rites Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|510.25
|9.30
|1.86
|2,09,390
Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|129.5
|-0.60
|-0.46
|2,07,906
SJVN Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|63.23
|0.62
|0.99
|15,12,669
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.29
|6.94
|22,92,356
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|130.15
|1.20
|0.93
|38,465
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|31.2
|0.09
|0.29
|22,06,987
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.26
|0.37
|0.43
|11,76,504