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21095.95 Closed
0.17+34.94 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2
1M
1.6
3M
-5.1
6M
-3.7
1Y
11.6
5Y
172.8
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
BEML		1795.0069.704.041,00,787
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.985,49,094
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.681,58,430
Bank of India		144.802.301.613,50,456
Rites		234.453.301.4393,673
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.3523,63,969
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.809,05,086
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.615,85,122
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.130.179,77,295
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Bank of Baroda		250.000018,66,080
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2598.90-0.20-0.0126,845
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		434.80-0.15-0.0339,004
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.066,12,224
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.117,46,317
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460,252
MMTC		63.95-0.11-0.1792,703
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398,216
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.251,71,580
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116,024
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.423,56,153
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		166.85-0.85-0.512,18,499
Punjab & Sind Bank		23.81-0.13-0.5429,269
KIOCL		392.50-2.15-0.547,358
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		159.20-0.90-0.561,46,855
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.576,62,314
NLC India		302.00-1.75-0.5855,050
NMDC		85.24-0.51-0.594,50,909
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.00-1.25-0.621,09,695
Ircon International		131.55-0.85-0.641,25,296
RailTel Corporation of India		288.75-1.95-0.6715,927
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.681,60,813
Engineers India		240.65-1.65-0.6857,397
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		127.10-0.90-0.7046,871
The New India Assurance Company		177.65-1.35-0.7571,536
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.752,93,532
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.763,17,492
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.791,26,932
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.984,04,141
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		120.00-1.20-0.995,81,113
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.225,12,424
IFCI		73.95-0.97-1.296,04,482
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		1275.00-17.70-1.371,34,142
NBCC (India)		95.20-1.40-1.453,82,239
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.522,88,031
ITI		282.20-4.85-1.6918,011
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.703,45,266
NMDC Steel		43.89-0.88-1.971,29,025
Hindustan Copper		536.00-10.80-1.9813,73,194
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		582.40-14.45-2.421,07,461
Gujarat Energy		266.80-8.55-3.1165,002
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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