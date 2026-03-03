Facebook Pixel Code
BSE PSU Index

NSE
BSE

BSE PSU

BSE PSU
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
22129.94 Closed
-1.22-272.26
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE PSU Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21,475.66₹22,281.98
₹22,129.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15,647.00₹22,589.26
₹22,129.94
Open Price
₹21,475.66
Prev. Close
₹22,402.20

BSE PSU Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
522,418.5622,413.93
1022,256.122,290.94
2021,905.3122,008.3
5021,149.0421,396.75
10020,691.7620,837.5
20020,066.620,235.1

BSE PSU Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE PSU Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Hindustan Copper		576.058.501.50
Oil India		488.654.700.97
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.96
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Bharat Dynamics		1268.102.750.22
Mishra Dhatu Nigam		345.50-0.55-0.16
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.67
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.72
Jammu & Kashmir Bank		120.00-1.25-1.03
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.06
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
NMDC Steel		39.91-0.69-1.70
BEML		1648.45-32.15-1.91
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.10
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.13
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.21
ITI		263.65-6.45-2.39
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.46
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.47
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.48
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers		2372.15-60.65-2.49
Chennai Petroleum Corporation		937.75-25.25-2.62
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.65-4.95-2.65
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.77
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.78
Punjab & Sind Bank		25.87-0.74-2.78
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
Cochin Shipyard		1449.10-43.80-2.93
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation		551.90-17.75-3.12
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.21
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.22
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
NBCC (India)		89.43-3.30-3.56
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.65
KIOCL		324.75-12.75-3.78
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.87-3.83
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.85
Engineers India		212.95-8.65-3.90
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.96
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		121.35-5.40-4.26
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		187.95-8.70-4.42
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
Rites		203.70-10.05-4.70
Ircon International		136.40-7.15-4.98
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		116.05-6.25-5.11
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.35
MMTC		58.61-3.34-5.39
IFCI		56.43-3.54-5.90
RailTel Corporation of India		293.70-20.15-6.42

