|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|22,418.56
|22,413.93
|10
|22,256.1
|22,290.94
|20
|21,905.31
|22,008.3
|50
|21,149.04
|21,396.75
|100
|20,691.76
|20,837.5
|200
|20,066.6
|20,235.1
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Hindustan Copper
|576.05
|8.50
|1.50
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.10
|2.75
|0.22
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|345.50
|-0.55
|-0.16
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|843.20
|-6.15
|-0.72
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|120.00
|-1.25
|-1.03
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Indian Bank
|973.40
|-16.55
|-1.67
|NMDC Steel
|39.91
|-0.69
|-1.70
|BEML
|1648.45
|-32.15
|-1.91
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|Union Bank of India
|198.00
|-4.30
|-2.13
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.90
|-2.21
|ITI
|263.65
|-6.45
|-2.39
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|373.40
|-9.40
|-2.46
|Punjab National Bank
|126.10
|-3.20
|-2.47
|Canara Bank
|153.55
|-3.90
|-2.48
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|2372.15
|-60.65
|-2.49
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|937.75
|-25.25
|-2.62
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.65
|-4.95
|-2.65
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|The New India Assurance Company
|143.20
|-4.10
|-2.78
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|25.87
|-0.74
|-2.78
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Cochin Shipyard
|1449.10
|-43.80
|-2.93
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|551.90
|-17.75
|-3.12
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.27
|-1.17
|-3.21
|Central Bank of India
|38.79
|-1.29
|-3.22
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|NBCC (India)
|89.43
|-3.30
|-3.56
|UCO Bank
|28.54
|-1.08
|-3.65
|KIOCL
|324.75
|-12.75
|-3.78
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.87
|-3.83
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|Engineers India
|212.95
|-8.65
|-3.90
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|121.35
|-5.40
|-4.26
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|187.95
|-8.70
|-4.42
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|Rites
|203.70
|-10.05
|-4.70
|Ircon International
|136.40
|-7.15
|-4.98
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|116.05
|-6.25
|-5.11
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.60
|-16.95
|-5.35
|MMTC
|58.61
|-3.34
|-5.39
|IFCI
|56.43
|-3.54
|-5.90
|RailTel Corporation of India
|293.70
|-20.15
|-6.42