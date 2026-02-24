Indian equities have been under significant pressure. The Nifty is hovering around 25,510 while the Sensex declined over 1,000 points. Several individual counters saw sharp moves driven by corporate announcements and sector-specific developments.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

IT Stocks

Indian IT stocks continued to face selling pressure amid ongoing concerns around AI-led disruption in global technology markets. Data show that the Nifty IT index has plunged nearly 21% over the past month as of early trade on February 24, 2026.

The main IT stocks traded in the red, with Infosys falling 4.18%, Sonata Software down 4.07%, MphasiS declining 3.92%, Tata Consultancy Services slipping 3.62%, Birlasoft losing 3.56%, Oracle Financial Services Software dropping 3.42%, Cyient down 3.05%, and Wipro decreasing 2.77%.

The sustained decline mirrors weakness in US software and tech stocks, with apprehensions around structural changes in demand and delivery models weighing on sentiment. The sector’s underperformance has been pronounced and persistent over recent weeks.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel share price fell 3.78% during midday, after the telecom major unveiled significant plans for its non-banking financial company arm, Airtel Money Limited. The company said the NBFC subsidiary will be capitalised with Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years, with Airtel contributing 70% and the promoter group through Bharti Enterprises Limited bringing in the remaining 30%.

Airtel stated that the move is aimed at narrowing the credit gap in India, leveraging its digital assets and analytics capabilities.

One Mobikwik Systems

One Mobikwik Systems share price rallied 12.6% in early trade on February 24, 2026, then was trading up 1.93% during the midday after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited, received approval from the BSE to commence its stockbroking business.

The exchange enabled the subsidiary on its platform effective February 24, 2026, following stockbroking registration granted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in July 2025. The approval authorises the entity to undertake buying, selling, dealing, clearing and settlement of equity trades.

Fractal Industries

Fractal Industries made its debut on the BSE SME platform on February 24, 2026, listing at a premium of 6.02% over its IPO issue price. The stock began trading at Rs 229 per share against the issue price of Rs 216.

The public issue aimed to raise Rs 49 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, with proceeds earmarked for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The listing premium, while moderate, indicates measured investor interest in the SME offering.

Waaree Energies

Waaree Energies share price was up 2.66% in midday trade after the company secured an order for the supply of 500 MW solar modules from a domestic solar power developer and Independent Power Producer.

The order is slated for execution in the financial year 2026-27. The company also announced that its wholly-owned unit, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions, signed an Electrolyser as a Service agreement for a 2.5 MW alkaline electrolyser for a planned green hydrogen capacity addition in Uttar Pradesh. The stock’s gains came despite broader market weakness.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel share price was marginally up after the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the company will commence operations at its new manufacturing plant in Ludhiana from March.

The plant, with a 0.75 MTPA electric arc furnace-based steelmaking facility and a rebar mill, involves an investment that has increased from Rs 2,600 crore to Rs 3,200 crore. The project is expected to generate employment for around 2,500 people and will utilise 100% steel scrap as raw material, adopting an electric arc furnace technology aimed at reducing carbon emissions compared to traditional methods.