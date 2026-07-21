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Is There Anything Left for Spanish World Cup Winning Captain Rodri to Win? - Sports News | The Financial Express
Is There Anything Left for Spanish World Cup Winning Captain Rodri to Win?
From Istanbul to Berlin and now New York New Jersey Stadium, Spain captain Rodri has captured almost every defining honour in modern football—joining an elite group of players to have won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or.
When Rodrigo Hernández Cascante lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy into the New Jersey night sky, he did more than crown Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina.
He completed one of the greatest trophy collections football has ever seen.
At 30, Spain’s midfield general has won virtually every defining team and individual honour available in senior club and international football.
Domestic league titles, continental championships, global club honours, the UEFA European Championship, the Ballon d’Or and now the FIFA World Cup—Rodri’s résumé is now among the most complete the game has produced.
The Ultimate Trophy Cabinet
Rodri’s success stretches across club and international football.
UEFA Champions League Player of the Season (2022-23)
FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2026)
Football’s Most Exclusive Club
By adding the 2026 FIFA World Cup to his UEFA Champions League triumph with Manchester City and his 2024 Ballon d’Or, Rodri joined one of football’s most exclusive clubs.
Only a handful of players have won the World Cup, the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or during their careers:
Player
Nation
World Cup
European Cup / Champions League
Ballon d’Or
Sir Bobby Charlton
England
1966
1968
1966
Gerd Müller
West Germany
1974
1974, 1975, 1976
1970
Franz Beckenbauer
West Germany
1974
1974, 1975, 1976
1972, 1976
Paolo Rossi
Italy
1982
1985
1982
Zinedine Zidane
France
1998
2002
1998
Rivaldo
Brazil
2002
2003
1999
Ronaldinho
Brazil
2002
2006
2005
Kaká
Brazil
2002
2007
2007
Lionel Messi
Argentina
2022
2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
8-time winner
Rodri
Spain
2026
2023
2024
Few players in football history can claim such a combination of club success, international glory and individual recognition.
Is There Truly Anything Left?
From a sporting perspective, Rodri has already conquered the competitions that define football greatness.
The only meaningful challenges that remain are adding to an already extraordinary legacy—winning another World Cup, another UEFA Champions League or another Ballon d’Or, while strengthening his case as one of the greatest defensive midfielders the game has ever seen.
He could also become the first Spaniard since Andrés Iniesta and Xavi to lead an era of sustained international dominance, with Spain now reigning as both European and world champions.
For most footballers, winning just one of the game’s biggest prizes is enough to define a career.
Rodri has collected almost all of them.
Spain may have lifted the FIFA World Cup in New Jersey, but for its captain, the victory represented something even bigger: the completion of one of the most remarkable footballing résumés the modern game has ever witnessed.