When Rodrigo Hernández Cascante lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy into the New Jersey night sky, he did more than crown Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina.

He completed one of the greatest trophy collections football has ever seen.

At 30, Spain’s midfield general has won virtually every defining team and individual honour available in senior club and international football. 

Domestic league titles, continental championships, global club honours, the UEFA European Championship, the Ballon d’Or and now the FIFA World Cup—Rodri’s résumé is now among the most complete the game has produced.

The Ultimate Trophy Cabinet

Rodri’s success stretches across club and international football.

ALSO READ

Club Honours (Manchester City & Atlético Madrid)

  • 🏆 FIFA Club World Cup (2023)
  • 🏆 UEFA Champions League (2022-23)
  • 🏆 UEFA Super Cup (2023)
  • 🏆 Premier League ×4
  • 🏆 FA Cup ×1
  • 🏆 EFL Cup ×3
  • 🏆 FA Community Shield ×2

International Honours (Spain)

  • 🏆 FIFA World Cup (2026)
  • 🏆 UEFA European Championship (2024)
  • 🏆 UEFA Nations League (2023)

Individual Honours

  • 🥇 Ballon d’Or (2024)
  • 🥇 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season (2022-23)
  • 🥇 FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2026)

Football’s Most Exclusive Club

By adding the 2026 FIFA World Cup to his UEFA Champions League triumph with Manchester City and his 2024 Ballon d’Or, Rodri joined one of football’s most exclusive clubs.

Only a handful of players have won the World Cup, the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or during their careers:

PlayerNationWorld CupEuropean Cup / Champions LeagueBallon d’Or
Sir Bobby CharltonEngland196619681966
Gerd MüllerWest Germany19741974, 1975, 19761970
Franz BeckenbauerWest Germany19741974, 1975, 19761972, 1976
Paolo RossiItaly198219851982
Zinedine ZidaneFrance199820021998
RivaldoBrazil200220031999
RonaldinhoBrazil200220062005
KakáBrazil200220072007
Lionel MessiArgentina20222006, 2009, 2011, 20158-time winner
RodriSpain202620232024

Few players in football history can claim such a combination of club success, international glory and individual recognition.

Is There Truly Anything Left?

From a sporting perspective, Rodri has already conquered the competitions that define football greatness.

The only meaningful challenges that remain are adding to an already extraordinary legacy—winning another World Cup, another UEFA Champions League or another Ballon d’Or, while strengthening his case as one of the greatest defensive midfielders the game has ever seen.

ALSO READ

He could also become the first Spaniard since Andrés Iniesta and Xavi to lead an era of sustained international dominance, with Spain now reigning as both European and world champions.

For most footballers, winning just one of the game’s biggest prizes is enough to define a career.

Rodri has collected almost all of them.

Spain may have lifted the FIFA World Cup in New Jersey, but for its captain, the victory represented something even bigger: the completion of one of the most remarkable footballing résumés the modern game has ever witnessed.