When Rodrigo Hernández Cascante lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy into the New Jersey night sky, he did more than crown Spain’s 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina.

He completed one of the greatest trophy collections football has ever seen.

At 30, Spain’s midfield general has won virtually every defining team and individual honour available in senior club and international football.

Domestic league titles, continental championships, global club honours, the UEFA European Championship, the Ballon d’Or and now the FIFA World Cup—Rodri’s résumé is now among the most complete the game has produced.

The Ultimate Trophy Cabinet

Rodri’s success stretches across club and international football.

Club Honours (Manchester City & Atlético Madrid)

FIFA Club World Cup (2023)

FIFA Club World Cup (2023) UEFA Champions League (2022-23)

UEFA Champions League (2022-23) UEFA Super Cup (2023)

UEFA Super Cup (2023) Premier League ×4

Premier League ×4 FA Cup ×1

FA Cup ×1 EFL Cup ×3

EFL Cup ×3 FA Community Shield ×2

International Honours (Spain)

FIFA World Cup (2026)

FIFA World Cup (2026) UEFA European Championship (2024)

UEFA European Championship (2024) UEFA Nations League (2023)

Individual Honours

Ballon d’Or (2024)

Ballon d’Or (2024) UEFA Champions League Player of the Season (2022-23)

UEFA Champions League Player of the Season (2022-23) FIFA World Cup Golden Ball (2026)

Football’s Most Exclusive Club

By adding the 2026 FIFA World Cup to his UEFA Champions League triumph with Manchester City and his 2024 Ballon d’Or, Rodri joined one of football’s most exclusive clubs.

Only a handful of players have won the World Cup, the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or during their careers:

Player Nation World Cup European Cup / Champions League Ballon d’Or Sir Bobby Charlton England 1966 1968 1966 Gerd Müller West Germany 1974 1974, 1975, 1976 1970 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany 1974 1974, 1975, 1976 1972, 1976 Paolo Rossi Italy 1982 1985 1982 Zinedine Zidane France 1998 2002 1998 Rivaldo Brazil 2002 2003 1999 Ronaldinho Brazil 2002 2006 2005 Kaká Brazil 2002 2007 2007 Lionel Messi Argentina 2022 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015 8-time winner Rodri Spain 2026 2023 2024

Few players in football history can claim such a combination of club success, international glory and individual recognition.

Is There Truly Anything Left?

From a sporting perspective, Rodri has already conquered the competitions that define football greatness.

The only meaningful challenges that remain are adding to an already extraordinary legacy—winning another World Cup, another UEFA Champions League or another Ballon d’Or, while strengthening his case as one of the greatest defensive midfielders the game has ever seen.

He could also become the first Spaniard since Andrés Iniesta and Xavi to lead an era of sustained international dominance, with Spain now reigning as both European and world champions.

For most footballers, winning just one of the game’s biggest prizes is enough to define a career.

Rodri has collected almost all of them.

Spain may have lifted the FIFA World Cup in New Jersey, but for its captain, the victory represented something even bigger: the completion of one of the most remarkable footballing résumés the modern game has ever witnessed.