Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) on Monday reported its highest quarterly net profit at ₹756 crore for the quarter ended June 2026, registering a 45% year-on-year increase. The net profit was driven by strong growth in interest income and loan book expansion. Net interest income (NII) rose 32% year-on-year to ₹1,423 crore, while the bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.34% from 3.86% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The lender’s total advances grew 17% year-on-year to ₹1.05 lakh crore, crossing the ₹1 lakh crore milestone for the first time. Total deposits increased 15% to ₹1.23 lakh crore, taking total business to ₹2.27 lakh crore, up 16% from a year ago.

“Our advances crossed ₹1 trillion during the current quarter and stood at ₹1,04,680 crore, representing a 6% quarter-on-quarter growth, while deposits increased to ₹1,22,587 crore, also registering a 6% sequential growth. Building on this strong performance, the bank recorded its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹756 crore,” said Ramesh Babu B, Managing Director & CEO of Karur Vysya Bank.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 0.74% of gross advances as of June 30, 2026, compared with 0.66% a year earlier, though it improved by one basis point sequentially. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) remained unchanged at 0.19% of net advances from the year-ago period.

Shares of KVB closed 2% lower at ₹302.85 on NSE