It’s a listless session with a slightly negative bias in the afternoon trade. The Nifty is now trading below around 24,200, while the Sensex stayed above the 77,800 levels. The market breadth is even-steven with a marginal tilt towards declining stocks.

However, individual stocks are seeing sharp price action in intra-day trade.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation share price surged 18.38% by midday, marking its sharpest single-day gain since July last year, driven by sustained buying interest in metal stocks and continued momentum over the last three sessions.

The stock has been climbing steadily, adding 1% to 2% in earlier sessions this week. It also emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty 500 index. Alongside it, other metal stocks moved higher, with gains ranging between 1% and 3%, while Vedanta traded near its 52-week high, reinforcing sector-wide strength.

REC

The REC share price rose up to 5% by midday, extending gains for the second straight session, supported by sustained buying seen across April where the stock has advanced in nine out of ten sessions.

The stock has gained around 22% so far this month, pushing its market capitalisation close to Rs 1 lakh crore. .

Power Finance Corporation

Power Finance Corporation share price climbed up to 5% by midday, mirroring REC’s movement, as both stocks continued their upward trajectory through April.

The stock has also risen about 22% this month, with its market capitalisation crossing Rs 1.5 lakh crore. This marks its strongest monthly performance since November 2024.

HDB Financial Services

HDB Financial Services share price surged about 7.85% by midday after the company reported strong Q4 FY26 results.

Profit after tax rose 41.4% to Rs 751 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 531 crore a year earlier. For the full year, profit grew 17% to Rs 2,544 crore. The company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share, adding to the positive reaction in the stock.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Billionbrains Garage Ventures share price declined 1.79% by midday, even as the stock remained in focus after recent brokerage action.

Bank of America Securities initiated coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and set a price target of Rs 235, building its case on long-term earnings growth and scalability of the business model. The stock had surged over 7% on April 15, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 212.90 following the initiation, and the current movement reflects some cooling after that sharp rise.

NTPC Green Energy

NTPC Green Energy share price rose about 1.7% by midday after reclaiming its IPO level of Rs 108, supported by continued buying over the past four sessions.

The stock has gained around 15% in four sessions and recovered nearly 33% from its 52-week low of Rs 84 touched in March 2026. The move is tied to sustained interest in renewable energy plays, especially as demand visibility improves and power consumption expectations rise.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy share price extended its rally, rising further after gaining more than 20% over the past month and about 10% in the last five days, supported by expectations of higher power demand and brokerage optimism.

JM Financial expects nearly 30% upside from current levels, citing the company as an unintended beneficiary of the Iran-US conflict. Rising temperatures across India are pushing peak power demand higher, especially during evening hours when solar supply drops, creating tighter supply conditions that favour renewable energy players.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises share price rose about 2.17% by midday supported by positive commentary from Jefferies.

The brokerage expects a ramp-up in copper and road businesses during the current financial year, while the renewable energy segment is emerging as a key growth driver. Expansion at Mundra and improving project scale are expected to support earnings. However, slower non-terminal traffic has delayed the ramp-up of Navi Mumbai International Airport, weighing on near-term performance. This impact is being partly offset by growth in non-aeronautical revenues such as retail and real estate monetisation.

Wipro

Wipro share price slipped 0.29% by midday as the company remained in focus ahead of its Q4 FY26 earnings announcement.

Key triggers include deal wins, revenue performance across currencies, and management commentary on demand conditions. Market participants are also watching for updates on artificial intelligence contributions and pipeline traction. A potential buyback announcement remains a major factor, with estimates suggesting a possible size of around Rs 16,000 crore, which could influence near-term sentiment.

RailTel Corporation of India

RailTel Corporation of India share price rose about 1.13% by midday after the company secured a new order and continued to build its order pipeline.

The company received a Rs 100 crore IT monitoring order from the Konkan Division, involving development and maintenance of an integrated system for monitoring minor minerals over five years. This follows earlier wins, including a Rs 43.96 crore order from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board and two orders worth Rs 255.27 crore and Rs 309.28 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam. The stock has gained 21% over the past week and 27% over the past month.