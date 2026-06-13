India successfully demonstrated a range of next-generation defence technologies this week — including an advanced Ballistic Missile Defence system and a new anti-ship missile capability. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the latest tests have put the country among an “elite group of nations” with advanced military capabilities.

“The DRDO has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering the nation’s defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats. Three consecutive flight-tests were successfully conducted to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long-range ballistic missiles and Anti-ship capability at medium range,” he wrote on X.

As per PIB, the tests were held on June 10 and 11, 2026.

Three consecutive flight tests were conducted

DRDO said that the three consecutive flight tests showcased India’s multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence capability and anti-ship capability at medium range.

The organisation mentioned that the BMD system successfully engaged its designated targets during the trials. Highlighting the accomplishment, Singh said, “Multi-layered BMD capability was successfully demonstrated. The interceptors successfully engaged their respective targets.”

The tests were aimed at validating systems developed using advanced technologies to counter emerging missile threats. “The systems are designed and developed with latest technologies to address the emerging threats,” the Defence Minister said.

The maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR) was also done successfully, showing India’s growing capability to fight maritime threats.

The @DRDO_India has successfully demonstrated multiple crucial technologies bolstering nations defence capabilities against different types of enemy threats. Three consecutive flight-tests were successfully conducted to demonstrate multi-layered defence against long range… pic.twitter.com/0DKQF0LB30 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 13, 2026

India enters elite missile defence club

Rajnath Singh said that the successful demonstration have positioned India among a select group of countries with advanced ballistic missile defence capabilities.

“These tests have put India in elite group of nations having Ballistics Missile Defence Capabilities to engage Ballistic Missiles up to ICBMs,” he said.

Referring to the naval missile trail, Singh added, “Anti-ship defence at medium range was displayed during the maiden flight test of Naval Anti-Ship-Missile-Medium Range.”

According to DRDO, the successful demonstrations mark a crucial step ahead in strengthening India’s strategic defence architecture against evolving aerial and missile threats.

Defence Minister, DRDO chief congratulate teams

Congratulating scientists and engineers involved in the programme, Singh praised DRDO for successfully demonstrating technologies essential for India’s national security.

The senior officials from the DRDO and armed forces witnessed the flight tests.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh closely monitored the trails and praised the combined efforts of DRDO and industry partner behind the achievement.

The successful demonstration is expected to further boost India’s indigenous missile development programme and strengthens its capability to counter both aerial and maritime threats.