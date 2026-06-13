Zepto Vs Blinkit Vs Instamart: Inside the aggressive race to scale India’s $83 billion quick commerce market
Zepto IPO is drawing investor attention as the quick commerce race heats up. Here's how Zepto compares with Eternal's Blinkit and Swiggy's Instamart on revenue, profitability, dark stores, customer growth and expansion plans.
India’s quick commerce sector is seeing renewed interest and entering a new phase of competition. With Zepto moving closer to its stock market debut after filing an updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), investors are deliberating on the changing dynamics in the fastest-growing internet businesses.
How does Zepto compare with the two listed players already competing in the segment, namely Eternal’s Blinkit and Swiggy’s Instamart?
Although all the three companies are chasing the same customer who wants groceries, snacks, electronics and daily essentials delivered within minutes, their operating strategies, profitability profiles and growth priorities look quite different.
Let’s take a look at some of the most important trends shaping India’s quick commerce race –
The market opportunity is getting bigger
The key reason behind investor paying close attention to this quick-commerce sector stocks is the sheer size and the opportunity ahead –
According to Zepto’s DRHP, India’s quick commerce market reached a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of approximately $11.3 billion in 2025.
As part of its expansion strategy, Zepto plans to invest nearly Rs 1,629 crore over FY27-FY30 to increase its dark store footprint across existing and new geographies. Additionally, the company has earmarked around Rs 1,735 crore towards rental payments for its existing dark store network.
Quick commerce operational snapshot
Metric
Zepto
Blinkit
Instamart
Orders per day per dark store
~2,140
Lower than Zepto
Lower than Zepto
Dark store count
~1,139
2,243
~1,139
Annual transacting users
47.97 million
NA
NA
Zepto Vs Blinkit Vs Instamart: Revenue growth
When it comes to scale, Blinkit currently remains ahead.
The quick commerce business of Eternal generated revenue of Rs 37,779 crore during FY26. Zepto reported revenue of Rs 22,623 crore, while Instamart posted revenue of Rs 3,859 crore.
FY26 financial comparison
Particulars
Zepto
Blinkit
Instamart
Revenue
Rs 22,623 crore
Rs 37,779 crore
Rs 3,859 crore
Revenue Growth
103% YoY
625% YoY
81.2% YoY
Adjusted EBITDA
Loss of Rs 5,041 crore
Loss of Rs 277 crore
Loss of Rs 3,511 crore
Profitability remains the biggest challenge for QSR firms
Although there is strong growth, quick commerce companies are still spending heavily to acquire customers, expand dark stores and improve delivery capabilities.
According to the brokerage report, Zepto reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of roughly Rs 5,041 crore in FY26. Instamart posted a loss of around Rs 3,511 crore.
Blinkit, meanwhile, reported a significantly smaller adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 277 crore.
Another difference lies in advertising income. Zepto’s advertising revenue contributes to nearly 7.9% of its net receivable value. This also points to the growing importance of non-delivery income streams in the business model.
Store productivity, customer growth, profitability, advertising income and expansion strategy are all becoming equally important.
Disclaimer: This article serves informational and educational purposes only and outlines the competitive and financial metrics of listed and upcoming entities within the quick commerce sector based on Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filings and market reports. It does not constitute a buy, sell, or hold recommendation, nor does it form an offer or solicitation to subscribe to any upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) or listed equity shares mentioned. Given the significant capital expenditure, operational losses, and volatile valuations characteristic of new-age internet companies, retail investors should carefully review the complete risk factors detailed in the respective SEBI-filed offer documents and consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial commitments. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.