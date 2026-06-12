In investing, there are companies whose problems are obvious.

Then there are companies whose numbers have already improved, but whose valuations still suggest investors are not entirely convinced.

Uniparts India belongs to the second category.

Uniparts India Ltd 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Over the last year, the company’s profit has jumped nearly 80%, margins have expanded sharply, return ratios remain healthy and the balance sheet continues to carry more cash than debt. The stock has more than doubled from its lows, but it still trades at only around 18 times earnings, suggesting investors remain cautious about how durable the recovery will be.

That raises an interesting question. If profits have almost recovered to peak levels and the balance sheet remains strong, why does the market still appear cautious?

To answer that, it helps to understand what Uniparts actually does.

The Company Behind The Tractor

Most investors have never heard of Uniparts, even though its products are used in farms and construction sites across the world. The company manufactures critical components used in tractors, agricultural machinery and construction equipment, making it an important but largely invisible part of the global industrial supply chain.

Its two biggest businesses are three-point linkage systems and precision-machined parts. Three-point linkage systems help connect tractors to farm equipment such as ploughs and seeders, while precision-machined parts are critical components used in both agricultural and construction machinery.

Source: Company Presentation

What makes the company unusual is that it is not really an India-focused story. More than three-fourths of its revenue comes from overseas markets, particularly North America and Europe, which means its fortunes are tied much more closely to global tractor production and construction equipment demand than to the Indian economy.

For several years, that global exposure worked in its favour. Then the cycle turned.

When The World Stopped Buying Tractors

Agricultural equipment is one of the most cyclical industries in the world. When farm incomes are strong, farmers upgrade machinery and purchase new equipment. When uncertainty rises, those purchases are often postponed.

A few years ago, the global agricultural equipment industry entered one of its sharpest downturns in decades. Dealers cut inventory, farmers delayed purchases and large equipment manufacturers reduced production schedules. The slowdown spread quickly through the supply chain and eventually reached component suppliers such as Uniparts.

The impact was visible in the numbers. Revenue declined from Rs 1,366 crore in FY23 to Rs 964 crore in FY25, while net profit fell from Rs 205 crore to Rs 88 crore during the same period.

Investors responded in the way markets often do during cyclical downturns. A company that was once viewed as a structural growth story suddenly started being treated as just another industrial business whose best days were behind it.

At that point, the narrative seemed settled. The cycle had peaked, earnings had fallen and the stock followed.

But most investors missed something. They underestimated how resilient the business would prove to be during one of the toughest periods its industry had experienced in years.

The Two-Year Stress Test

Many companies look strong during boom years. The real test comes when demand weakens and customers stop ordering.

Over the last two years, Uniparts faced exactly that challenge. Despite a sharp decline in industry demand, the company remained profitable and continued generating cash. More importantly, it continued winning business even as customers cut production schedules.

The Downturn And The Recovery

Metric FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue (Rs Cr) 1,366 1,140 964 1,170 Revenue Growth (%) 11.3% -16.6% -15.4% 21.5% Operating Margin (%) 22% 18% 15% 21% Net Profit (Rs Cr) 205 125 88 158 ROCE (%) 32% 18% 12% 22% Debt-to-Equity (x) 0.08 0.12 0.15 0.18 Source: Screener.in

The balance sheet never came under meaningful stress. As of March 2026, the company reported a net cash position of around Rs 160 crore, while debt remained modest with a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.18 times.

Return on capital employed stood at 21.6%, while return on equity was 18.3%. Those are healthy numbers for a company emerging from one of the deepest downturns its industry has experienced in years.

Those are not the numbers investors normally associate with a company emerging from one of the deepest downturns in its end markets. In hindsight, the last two years may have revealed more about the quality of the business than the boom years that came before them.

The Recovery Is Showing Up In The Numbers

FY26 marked a significant turnaround. Revenue rose 21% to Rs 1,170 crore, while net profit increased almost 80% to Rs 158 crore. Operating margins expanded from around 15% in FY25 to more than 21% in FY26, reflecting both improving demand and the operating leverage embedded within the business.

The recovery became more visible as the year progressed. During the March 2026 quarter, revenue rose 34% year-on-year to Rs 339 crore, while operating profit more than doubled and operating margins expanded to nearly 24%.

What stands out is that profitability recovered much faster than revenue. That usually happens when a company has already built the infrastructure required for growth and does not need to spend heavily to support higher volumes.

Over the years, Uniparts built manufacturing facilities in India while maintaining warehouses and distribution centres close to customers in the United States and Europe. This structure can weigh on profitability during downturns because many costs remain fixed even when demand weakens.

The same structure becomes an advantage when volumes recover. As revenue begins to grow again, a large portion of incremental sales flows directly to the bottom line, which helps explain why profits have risen much faster than revenue over the last year.

The Business Is Quietly Changing

The recovery in demand is not the only change taking place at Uniparts. The business itself has evolved over the last few years, although this shift has received far less attention than the downturn in agricultural equipment.

For a long time, investors associated the company primarily with three-point linkage systems used in tractors. While that remains an important business, it is no longer the dominant one.

Precision-machined parts now contribute more than half of revenue, overtaking the traditional linkage business. The change matters because these components are used across a much wider range of agricultural and construction equipment, giving the company more avenues for growth.

Management believes this segment offers a significant growth runway. Although Uniparts already supplies some of the world’s largest equipment manufacturers, it still captures only a relatively small portion of their total component spending.

That creates an opportunity to grow even without dramatic industry expansion. As relationships deepen and wallet share increases, revenue can grow through a larger share of customer spending rather than relying solely on stronger end-market demand.

A Conservative Approach To Capital Allocation

Another interesting aspect of the story is what management has chosen not to do. Many companies emerging from downturns pursue acquisitions in an attempt to accelerate growth.

Uniparts evaluated multiple acquisition opportunities after listing but ultimately decided against proceeding because the targets did not meet internal return thresholds. Instead, the company chose to return cash to shareholders. During FY26, it distributed approximately Rs 170 crore through dividends, including a special dividend.

That approach may not attract as much attention as a large acquisition announcement, but it reflects a level of capital discipline that investors often claim to value. Management appears more focused on preserving returns than on pursuing growth for its own sake.

What Happens Next?

Management believes the recovery still has room to run.

According to the latest earnings call, construction equipment demand in North America continues to improve, supported by investment in data centres, manufacturing facilities and infrastructure projects. Europe appears to have moved beyond the bottom of the cycle, while smaller agricultural equipment markets are also showing signs of recovery.

The large agricultural machinery segment remains weaker, but management believes the industry is approaching the trough. As production schedules normalise, the company expects demand conditions to improve further.

There is another reason management sounds optimistic. Even during a difficult period for the industry, customers continued to award new programmes to the company. Once these programmes are fully ramped up, they could generate more than Rs 225 crore of annual revenue, almost one-fifth of the reported revenue in FY26.

Why Management Sounds Confident

Indicator Value New business wins > Rs 225 crore As % of FY26 revenue ~19% FY27 growth outlook Similar to FY26 H2 FY27 outlook Stronger than H1 Capex requirement 2.5%-3.5% of revenue Source: Company

Management expects FY27 growth to be similar to FY26, with the second half likely to be stronger than the first. If that happens, it would mark a second consecutive year of healthy growth after one of the sharpest downturns the industry has seen in decades.

Importantly, the company does not need to spend aggressively to support that growth. Annual capital expenditure is expected to remain at just 2.5% to 3.5% of revenue, allowing Uniparts to continue generating cash while expanding capacity where required.

Why Is The Valuation Still Modest?

To be fair, the market has not ignored Uniparts.

From its lows in early 2025, the stock has more than doubled as earnings recovered and industry conditions improved. Investors have clearly recognised that the worst of the downturn may be over.

What has not recovered to the same extent is the valuation. Despite profits rising nearly 80% in FY26, return ratios remaining healthy and the balance sheet carrying net cash, the stock still trades at around 18 times earnings.

That is not a distressed valuation. But neither does it suggest that the market is fully convinced a new growth cycle has begun.

The reason is fairly straightforward. Investors have seen cyclical recoveries before. The first phase of improvement is often driven by inventory replenishment rather than a sustained increase in end demand. Markets therefore, tend to wait for more evidence before assigning higher valuations.

In Uniparts’ case, investors want confirmation that the recovery in agricultural equipment is durable. They want to see large tractor production improve and recent business wins translate into sustained revenue growth over the next few years.

That scepticism may ultimately prove right or wrong. But it explains why the stock’s earnings have recovered faster than its valuation multiple.

The Real Debate

The investment debate is no longer about whether Uniparts survived the downturn. It clearly did.

The more interesting question is whether the market is underestimating what the company could look like if the global agricultural and construction equipment cycle continues to improve. Management believes the recovery is underway.

Construction equipment demand is improving, smaller agricultural equipment markets are stabilising and new business wins continue to accumulate. A company that spent two years navigating one of the deepest downturns in its industry is growing again.

But markets rarely move from pessimism to optimism overnight. For now, investors appear willing to accept that Uniparts has recovered, but they are not yet willing to believe that the recovery will last.

The market no longer doubts that Uniparts survived the downturn.

What it still doubts is whether the good times are coming back.

That uncertainty explains why the stock trades where it does today. It also explains why the next few quarters may matter far more than the last few years.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.