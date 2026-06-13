Welcome to the latest edition of Dividend Hunter . Over the past few weeks, we have analyzed companies where strong cash flows could translate into consistent dividends going forward. In our previous edition, we covered India’s largest staffing firm with 4.7% yield .

In this edition of Dividend Hunter, we are looking at the Indian subsidiary of a Taiwan-based parent company and one of India’s leading providers of networking and connectivity solutions. It generates consistent operational cash flows and maintains a formalized Dividend Distribution Policy.

Traditionally, it supplies network switches, home and business routers, structured cabling, and surveillance equipment to individual consumers and large enterprises. Today, its growth is significantly supported by the Make in India initiative. Data Centers , Artificial Intelligence (AI), and 5G are all structural tailwinds behind the company.

Over 70% of its product supply is sourced locally. The company is expanding its product portfolio to include everyday charging and product accessories. The company in focus today is none other than D-Link (India) Limited .

The company paid a total dividend of ₹20 per share in FY25 and even increased the payout by 67.5% in FY26. This is not unusual, as D-Link’s dividend payout has increased year on year during the last five fiscal years.

For investors seeking regular income, this shows a progressive dividend payout strategy. But what gives D-Link the bandwidth to maintain these payouts? The answer lies in its strong cash reserves, liquid investments, and disciplined capital allocation policy.

However, the question remains: can D-Link continue to pay dividends over the long run?

Under the Hood: Dissecting D-Link’s Operational Revenue Mix

The parent company of D-Link (India) has 90 operating and sales locations across 43 countries. Within this global structure, D-Link (India) serves as the dedicated arm for marketing and distributing D-Link-branded networking products across India and the neighboring SAARC region.

The ‘Make in India’ Play: How D-Link Sources 70% of Product Supply

However, as pointed out above, D-Link (India) focuses on local manufacturing. Today, over 70% of its product supply is sourced locally. It has partnerships with over 30 manufacturing units across the country to support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Enterprise vs Consumer: Splitting the Switching Infrastructure from Tech Accessories

The company distributes a comprehensive range of networking products, generally categorized into Consumer and Enterprise Solutions. Within the consumer segment, D-Link (India) distributes connectivity products, such as Wi-Fi Routers, Network Expanders, Security Components, and the ADDON Series (premium tech accessories).

On the other hand, the Enterprise Solution provides a complex networking infrastructure, including Switching and Wireless Solutions, Structured Cabling , and Network Enclosures.

Notably, the business operates in a sector with structural tailwinds.

Macro Tailwinds: Quantifying the Inflow of 5G Rollouts, Data Centers, and PLI Policies

A major catalyst is the policy tailwind from the “Make in India,” “Digital India,” and Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes. Also, the rollout of 5G infrastructure and the rapid expansion of data centers are creating a substantial demand for advanced networking solutions.

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence and cloud computing also drives significant demand for high-performance routers, switches, and structured cabling. D-Link (India) financial performance also reflects a strong historical track record of consistent financial growth within the industry.

The Input Cost Strain: Why a 13.2% Revenue Jump Left Net Profits Flat at ₹104 Crore

Over the last 5 years, D-Link (India) net profit grew at a robust 27% CAGR, reaching ₹104 crore in FY26. Revenue in FY26 rose by 13.2% year-on-year to ₹1,566 crore. As a distribution-heavy business, the core expense is stock purchases, which increased from ₹1,160.5 crore in FY25 to ₹1,358.3 crore in FY26.

This dragged down the operating performance. Operating profit growth was muted at just 3.9% to ₹132 crore, with margins at 8%. Consequently, net profit stayed flat at ₹104 crore.

The company’s market cap is ₹1,784 crore, as of 12th June 2026.

D-Link (India) Share Price

Unlocking 29.2% ROCE: Assessing Capital Allocation Efficiencies

Despite flat profits in FY26, its historical profit growth ensures a strong return ratio. D-Link (India) reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 22.9% in FY26, up from 22.8% in FY25. This indicates that it is generating value for its shareholders from its retained earnings and equity base.

The company’s Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) stood at 29.2%, up from 28.2% in FY25. This highlights that the business is becoming more efficient at generating profits relative to the capital deployed. Return on Investment (ROI) also improved to 7.4% from 6.7% in FY25.

Prudent Treasury Management: Tracking ₹168.3 Crore Tucked Away in Mutual Funds

Notably, the company holds a large portion of its liquidity in current investments, primarily mutual funds. Thus, the improved ROI reflects better yields and prudent fund management of these idle funds.

The Organic Return Matrix: Why a Near-Zero Debt-to-Equity Ratio Proves Profitability is Real

It is important to view these return ratios through the lens of the company’s capital structure. The company maintains a highly conservative debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.01. Even the small debt consists entirely of lease liabilities.

So, we can say that the return ratios are organic and reflect its profitable distribution business.

Deconstructing the Gap Between ₹134.5 Cr Operating Profits and ₹14.9 Cr Net Cash

To understand how the company funds its dividend distributions, we must examine the relationship between the conversion of profits into actual cash and the liquid reserves on its balance sheet.

It reported cash from operations (before changes in working capital) of ₹134.5 crore. However, despite a healthy profit, net cash generated from operating activities was only ₹14.9 crore.

Working Capital Drags: How ₹77.7Cr in Trade Receivables Trapped the Current Year’s Cash

A major portion of the cash was tied up in trade and other receivables (₹77.7 crore), inventory (₹26.7 crore), and income tax (₹35.2 crore). So, now, if it generated ₹14.9 crore in operating cash flow during FY26, how did it comfortably pay out ₹74.5 crore in dividends?

Sponsoring the ₹74.5Cr Dividend: The Treasury Reserves Masking the Current Cash Drop

The answer lies in its deep liquidity and treasury management. It does not need to rely solely on the current year’s cash flow to fund its payouts because it has built substantial reserves over time. At the end of FY26, the company had ₹136.3 crore in mutual funds, ₹30.8 crore in cash and cash equivalents, and ₹35.3 crore in other bank balances.

Free Cash Flow Sustainability: Navigating the Multi-Year Decline From ₹90 Crore to ₹13 Crore

This liquidity of over ₹202 crore provides it with ample bandwidth. Also, D-Link (India) historical track record (though volatile) of generating free cash flow supports liquidity. FY26 marked the ninth consecutive year in which the company generated positive free cash flow. However, free cash flow declined to ₹13 crore in FY26 from ₹90 crore in FY25.

Nonetheless, the liquidity allows D-Link (India) to reward shareholders without taking on debt. This could support D-Link (India) even in years where a large portion of its operating cash is temporarily tied up in inventory and customer receivables.

Why a Growing ₹498.6 Cr Reserve Makes Payouts Predictable

Regarding its dividend per share, the company paid a total dividend of ₹33.5 per share (including a special dividend of ₹7.5) in FY26. At the current share price of ₹502, this translates into a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-special dividend yield (5.2%) is also strong.

The historical payout pattern is very interesting and has consistently grown over the years. D-Link (India) paid a dividend of ₹20 per share in FY25, up from ₹13 per share in FY24. The FY24 payout was also higher than the ₹10 per share distributed in FY23 and ₹3 per share in FY22.

The Distribution Safeguard: How Retained Earnings Support Future Payouts

Not only has D-Link (India) paid and increased dividends over the years, but its distribution policy also supports continued payouts. The policy mandates that the board must assess D-Link (India) financial needs, including working capital, capital expenditures, and free cash flow generation.

And states that if it holds excess reserves beyond its long-term business requirements, those retained earnings will be returned to shareholders. Notably, D-Link (India) reserves have expanded to ₹498.6 crore in FY26 from ₹296 crore in FY22. This reflects a continuous increase in reserves supported by an expanding profitability.

This increases the probability of continuous dividend payout in the years to come.

On the risk side, its inability to adapt to evolving technological trends and intense competition in the networking industry remains a key concern. Additionally, aggregate outstanding tax demands of ₹18.9 crore as of March 2026 could affect cash flows if they materialize. However, given its strong liquidity, D-Link (India) remains well-capitalised to absorb such a payout.

Relative Valuation: Is D-Link Underpriced?

Valuation-wise, D-Link (India) trades at a price-to-equity (P/E) multiple of 17.1x, which is at a premium to its 10-year historical median (14.8x) but at a discount to the sector median (20.5x). Relatively, while it trades at a slight premium to Rashi Peripherals (13.3x), its valuation is at a discount to GNG Electronics (37.4x) and Control Print (23.6x).

The “Dividend Hunter” Verdict: Is This a Long-Term Income Fortress?

The key takeaway is that D-Link (India) is well-positioned to sustain its dividend payouts. Its stable profitability, strong liquidity (over ₹200 crore), free cash flow generation, increasing reserves, and dividend distribution policy could support future dividend payout.

As long as those strengths remain intact, the payout appears well protected. Dividend hunters should add this stock to their watchlist .

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation and conference call. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, their employees (s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities, or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The articles’ content and data interpretation are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.