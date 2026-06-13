Tata Mutual Fund shared its outlook on gold and silver on Friday. The fund house said that the gold price may consolidate in the near term amidst mixed macro signals with some pressure build up over rate hike expectations, a stronger dollar, and elevated bond yields. It expects short-term volatility of around ±5% in the commodity due to geopolitical uncertainty, particularly around the US–Iran conflict.

It added that the rupee depreciation could cushion the downside for Indian investors, keeping domestic gold prices in a tighter range versus international markets. The fund house emphasized that it maintains a bullish medium-to-long-term outlook on gold over supportive structural and cyclical fundamental factors. It recommended investors to look for accumulation on any decline in the prices.

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Dual-Asset Dynamic

On silver, the fund house believes it may continue to get dual advantage due to its use as a precious and industrial metal. It believes that silver may witness some consolidation in the short term after recent decline while a deteriorated global economic outlook may limit its demand over medium term.

It added that a decline in solar installations and large liquidation of the long positions has eased the supply tightness in global market. Over the long term, the fund house called silver a developing growth story with the long-term trend highly dependent on broad recovery in industrial demand. The fund house recommended investors to look for a staggered approach to invest in the medium to long term considering the volatile nature of the commodity.