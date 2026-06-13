For nearly a decade, India’s power story revolved around one question: how much generation capacity could the country add?

The answers came quickly.

Solar parks grew across Rajasthan and Gujarat. Wind installations increased along the western coast. Thermal power, despite frequent predictions of decline, stayed an essential part of the energy mix.

Every year brought new power targets, new renewable-energy goals, and renewed debates around electricity demand. And investors followed the same roadmap. If India needed more power, the most evident beneficiaries would be the companies generating it.

Yet one of the more exciting developments in the market over the past two years is that some of the strongest performers linked to the power sector do not produce a single unit of electricity. Instead, they manufacture the equipment required to move it.

While production capacity continues to expand, investors are focused on a different question altogether: can India’s transmission network keep up with the emerging economy?

That question sits at the centre of a structural shift that is quietly reshaping the power sector.

The Bottleneck Has Shifted

A decade ago, the country’s biggest concern was the generation size. Peak demand was rising; industrial activity was growing, and policymakers worried about whether enough electricity could be generated.

Today, the challenge is more complex.

India is not simply making more electricity. It is producing it in different places, from different sources, and for different kinds of consumers, changing the grid economics entirely.

A thermal power station usually serves demand centres through a recognised network. Solar parks and wind farms are often set up where land and resources exist rather than where electricity is used. The power generated in Rajasthan may eventually be needed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, or Karnataka.

Every renewable-energy project, therefore, creates a second requirement past production itself: Transmission infrastructure. And the scale of investment proposed echoes that reality.

What’s in the works

In a PIB National Electricity Plan release dated 14th October 2024, the Ministry of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs said it planned to install 1.91 lakh circuit kilometers of transmission lines.

It will also increase transformation capacity to 1270 GVA between FY23 and FY32 (at 220 kV and above voltage level). Additionally, the government will set up 33 GW of HVDC bi-pole links.

The inter-regional transmission scope is projected to increase from 119 GW to 143 GW by 2027 and to 168 GW by 2032. Industry assessments imply transmission-related expenditure could exceed ₹9 lakh crore by FY32. For investors, that figure is significant because it alters the discussion.

The next phase of India’s power cycle is no longer only about generating electricity. It is progressively more about shipping it. And it may explain why companies such as Hitachi Energy, GE Vernova, and Voltamp have drawn far more interest than many conventional power producers.

Why These Three Stocks Stand Out

Not every electrical equipment company is gaining from India’s transmission buildout in the same way. Some investors are betting on technology. Others on scale. A third group is ranking balance-sheet depth and capital efficiency. The three stocks selected here symbolize those different approaches.

Hitachi Energy mirrors the market’s belief that India’s grid is becoming mechanically complex. GE Vernova depicts the magnitude of the transmission cycle now unfolding across the country.

And Voltamp offers a more conventional way to partake, merging exposure to the same theme with a robust balance sheet and systematic capital allocation.

Together, they provide a useful lens into how investors are positioning themselves for India’s next phase of power sector growth.

Hitachi Energy: Investors Are Paying For Complexity

The backlog that changed the narrative. Few numbers have influenced investor perception of Hitachi Energy more than its order backlog.

The company ended FY26 with a backlog of ₹29,555 crore, up 53.6% YoY from the ₹19,245 crore the previous year. Revenue during the year reached ₹8,148 crore, growing 27.6% YoY, while orders received were ₹18,456 crore.

Hitachi Performance Snapshot

Source: Hitachi June 2026 Presentation

Those numbers matter because they imply something beyond typical industrial revival. A growing backlog does not certainly translate into future profits, but it does afford a glimpse into where spending is headed.

In Hitachi’s case, the gap between annual revenue and the size of the order book implies that customers are committing to transmission-related investments years in advance.

The market seems to be treating that outlook as proof that the transmission opportunity is becoming fundamental rather than cyclical.

Renewable Energy Is Creating A Second Problem

Much of the discussion around renewable energy focuses on generation targets. Investors discuss gigawatts of solar capacity, wind installations, and renewable-energy auctions.

Yet every additional megawatt of renewable capacity forms another challenge that receives far less attention. The electricity still has to be transported. That challenge becomes more complex as renewable penetration rises.

Unlike typical power plants, renewable projects are often physically distant from consumption centres. Integrating them into the grid requires transmission systems capable of managing large power flows over long distances.

In effect, renewable energy is establishing two investment cycles simultaneously. One involves generation. The other involves transmission. Hitachi’s growth implies investors increasingly believe the second cycle may prove just as important as the first.

The Data-Centre Demand Few Investors Discussed Two Years Ago

A few years ago, the connection between artificial intelligence and transmission equipment was hard to see, but it’s now clear.

AI models require computing infrastructure, which depends on data centres expecting continuous electricity and advanced electrical systems. India’s data-centre pipeline is rapidly expanding due to investments from cloud providers, hyperscalers, and enterprises in digital infrastructure.

While software and AI applications attract most investor attention, the physical infrastructure supporting this ecosystem is becoming a major source of demand that ultimately will likely impact the grid.

The Opportunity Is Larger Than Predicted

Data centres are among the most power-intensive assets being built today. They require transformers, substations, power-quality systems, and consistent transmission connectivity.

Unlike conventional commercial buildings, power interruptions are not merely inconvenient; they can be very expensive. For transmission equipment companies, it builds a new layer of demand that barely existed during previous power cycles.

The significance of this trend is not that data centres will suddenly become larger customers than utilities. They will not. The idea is that no single source drives transmission demand.

Renewable energy is creating a stream of investment. Industrial electrification is creating another. Data centres are creating a third. Together, they make the opportunity broader than many investors initially assumed.

Why Investors Are Paying A Premium

This growing demand can help explain why the market is willing to give Hitachi Energy a valuation that would usually seem difficult to rationalise for an industrial company.

Hitachi trades at 149x P/E, which is much higher than its sectoral median at 35x. Investors are not simply valuing current earnings. They are valuing future relevance.

The company’s FY26 revenue of ₹8,148 crore matters. The order backlog matters even more. But what really matters is what those numbers appear to signal about the future shape of India’s grid. That belief can be seen in the share price growth of 90% in the last year.

Hitachi 1-Year Share Price Trend

Source: Screener.in

The market is effectively betting that transmission systems are becoming more complex, more critical, and more valuable. If that assumption is correct, the winners may be the companies helping the electricity move.

But one company gaining from that trend does not necessarily show the existence of a structural cycle. For that, investors need proof that the opportunity will expand beyond a single balance sheet. And that GE Vernova proves it.

GE Vernova T&D India: When One Company Becomes A Sector

Hitachi’s growth could hypothetically be explained away as company-specific execution. GE Vernova made that reasoning much harder. The company had order inflows of ₹14,800 crore in FY26, while the order backlog was ₹21,500 crore.

The fourth-quarter order inflows rose to ₹8,610 crore, up 188% YoY, highlighting the rapid pace of demand acceleration over the course of the year.

GE Vernova Performance Q4 & FY26

Source: May 2026 Investor Presentation

That shows such growth is not limited to individual companies but to the whole industry. When one company reports strong growth, investors often attribute it to market-share gains, execution improvements, or company-specific factors.

But when multiple companies start registering similar trends, a different conclusion emerges. The prospect itself may be growing larger. That is precisely what appears to be happening within India’s transmission ecosystem.

The Domestic Demand Story

One detail from GE Vernova’s FY26 numbers deserves more attention than it typically receives. Over 90% of the company’s order inflows came from domestic markets. That is considerable as it alters the nature of the investment theory.

Several industrial companies depend on exports or global demand cycles. Their wealth is often connected to monetary conditions beyond Indian borders. However, GE Vernova’s growth is progressively bound to domestic infrastructure spending.

The demand from utilities expanding networks, renewable-energy projects needing evacuation infrastructure, and industrial customers spending on electrical systems are the driving forces of growth.

In other words, this trend is not a global, but an Indian transmission story. That difference cuts one of the biggest risks normally linked with capital-goods companies.

The growth drivers are local. And for investors, local drivers are often easier to recognize and track.

Why is Profitability Stepping Up

The market’s interest in GE Vernova is not being steered solely by revenue growth. Profitability is becoming an important part of the narrative, too, as seen in its P/E of 99x, quite a premium compared to the industry median of 35x.

Large infrastructure cycles often generate operating leverage. Manufacturing facilities, engineering teams, and fixed costs do not grow at the same pace as revenues.

As order execution increases, profitability can improve faster than sales. That pattern is beginning to emerge in GE Vernova’s numbers. And it’s pretty visible in its share prices also, which grew over 105% in the last year.

GE Vernova 1-Year Share Price Trend

Source: Screener. in

The company is benefiting not only from higher demand but also from better utilisation of current resources. Investors closely follow this stage of the cycle as it can substantially alter earnings trajectories.

A business that at first seems to be growing steadily can quickly start bringing much stronger profit growth as scale advantages emerge. That possibility is progressively mirrored in market expectations.

What GE Vernova Tells Us About The Cycle

GE Vernova’s results reveal something important about the current transmission opportunity.

The cycle is no longer restricted to niche segments or specialised projects. It is expansive enough to support expansion across multiple participants. That may sound like a tiny difference. For investors, it is not.

Many infrastructure themes collapse because they stay too narrow. A few companies gain while the broader ecosystem struggles to join in. This time, the transmission story looks different. The demand is expanding across technologies, customer categories, and project types.

That breadth is one reason investors have become more confident in the theme. Yet as certainty rises, another question naturally emerges. If multiple companies are benefiting from the same cycle, should they all be valued in the same way?

Voltamp answers that question for us.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd: The Stock That Doesn’t Fit

At first glance, Voltamp looks like it should fit into the same basket as other transmission recipients. The company operates in an industry benefiting from many of the same macro trends.

It is exposed to growing electricity demand, infrastructure financing, and industrial electrification. Yet the market treats Voltamp differently. It trades at 32x P/E, lower than the industry median of 35x.

Unlike Hitachi Energy or GE Vernova, the company’s investment case is not built largely around an explosive growth outlook. Instead, it focuses on control.

This difference is crucial as it shows how investor behaviour changes as a theme matures. In the early stages of a cycle, investors regularly focus on growth above everything else. As the cycle matures, product quality takes center stage. And, Voltamp rests at the centre of that evolution.

The Importance Of Capital Efficiency

One reason Voltamp continues to attract investor interest is its ability to generate strong returns without relying heavily on leverage.

The company has generally sustained a debt-free balance sheet while giving healthy return ratios and stable profitability. The average return on equity over the past three years has been 21%, while the operating margins have hovered between 16-20% between FY23 and FY26.

The revenue was ₹2,154 crore, rising ~11% YoY, and the profit after tax excluding exceptional items was ₹305 crore, a slight fall of 4% YoY. The share price grew by over 10% in one year.

Voltamp Transformers 1-Year Share Price Trend

Source: Screener.in

These numbers may not look as exciting as record order influxes or rapidly increasing backlogs. Yet it addresses a fear that frequently occurs during infrastructure booms: Execution risk.

History offers many instances of companies winning large opportunities only to damage value through inadequate capital allocation, unnecessary borrowing, or aggressive growth.

Voltamp’s attraction lies in the opposite approach. The company has fundamentally prioritised balance-sheet depth, cash generation, and measured growth. For some investors, that makes it a useful offset to more aggressively valued names in the sector.

What Voltamp Reveals About Market Behaviour

The most interesting aspect of Voltamp may not be its financial performance. It may be what the stock reveals about the market itself. Hitachi Energy signifies a bet on complexity, GE Vernova on scale, and Voltamp denotes a bet on quality.

Together, they show that investors are no longer approaching the transmission theme through a single lens.

They are beginning to differentiate between growth, execution, capital efficiency, and risk. It often happens when a theme develops from an assumption into a more mature investment narrative. The market is no longer questioning whether transmission matters. It is checking which type of transmission company matters most.

The Three Faces of India’s Transmission Boom

Company What Investors Are Betting On Evidence Hitachi Energy Complexity Large order backlog, exposure to advanced transmission technologies, and grid modernisation GE Vernova T&D Scale Massive order inflows and strong domestic demand across utilities, renewables, and industry Voltamp Capital Efficiency Debt-free balance sheet, strong ROE, and disciplined capital allocation

Why This Cycle Looks Different

Scepticism is understandable. India has witnessed infrastructure booms before. Many produced great interest in their early stages before disappointing investors later. The current cycle, however, appears different in several respects.

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The first is the variety of demand. Earlier transmission cycles depended heavily on utility spending. Now, demand is rising from several sources. This diversification increases the strength of the opportunity.

The second contrast is the shift in electricity consumption itself. Rising air-conditioner use, rising manufacturing activity, and surging digital infrastructure are adding pressure on the grid. The network today is maintaining a different economy from the one it was designed for a decade ago.

The third difference is renewable energy. Generating renewable electricity is only the first challenge. Moving that electricity effectively across the country is the second.

As renewable penetration rises, transmission becomes less of a supporting function and more of a strategic necessity.

That shift is increasingly visible in investor behaviour.

The Question The Market Is Starting To Ask

The market has already decided that transmission-equipment companies are beneficiaries of India’s evolving power sector. That debate appears largely settled.

The more interesting question is whether current expectations about future demand are already becoming obsolete. India’s transmission plans are centered on projections. But projections seldom foresee every source of demand.

A decade ago, few forecasts expected the rapid rise of hyperscale data centers, the expansion of renewable energy targets, or the close link between electricity demand and digital infrastructure.

Investors are now betting that India’s future grid will likely be bigger, intelligent, and more robust than current plans imply.

If they are right, today’s enthusiasm around transmission-equipment makers may not symbolise the peak of the story.

It may simply signify the moment when the market realised that India’s next power bottleneck had already occurred, and that resolving it could become one of the largest infrastructure opportunities over the coming decade.

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Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from the May 2026 investor presentation, www.Screener.in, throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Archana Chettiar is a writer with over a decade of experience in storytelling and, in particular, investor education. In a previous assignment at Equentis Wealth Advisory, she led innovation and communication initiatives. Here, she focused her writing on stocks and other investment avenues that could empower her readers to make potentially better investment decisions.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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