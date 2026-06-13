An unusual case of a missing mobile tower in Bihar’s Buxar district has drawn attention not only because of the size of the structure involved, but also because it echoes a series of odd thefts that have taken place in the state over the years.

As per the media reports, police are probing the disappearance of a telecom tower and related equipment from a site in Dumraon, Buxar district. The incident reportedly came to light after a representative of a telecom infrastructure company visited the site and found out that the tower was no longer there. Police have lodged a case and have initiated an investigation.

While authorities are still trying to find out what exactly happened in Buxar. The case has revived memories of other incidents involving large public assets that allegedly vanished under unusual circumstances.

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The tower that sparked fresh questions

According to a report by The Times of India, the missing structure was a 132-foot telecom tower installed on private land. The complaint registered by the telecom company also referred to the disappearance of related equipment, including a generator.

Police officials are investigating the case, authorities are yet to disclose how or when the structure may have been removed.

When a bridge disappeared in Rohtas

One of Bihar’s most famous infrastructure theft cases emerged in 2022 from the Rohtas district.

As per a report by PTI, eight people, including two government employees, were arrested in connection with the illegal dismantling of a 60-foot iron bridge over a canal.

Police have alleged that the group used gas cutters and other equipment to take the bridge apart. The Rohtas Superintendent of Police stated to PTI that villagers who questioned the activity were allegedly told the work was being carried out under government orders.

A weather department official, Arvind Kumar, was accused of leading the operation while investigators later arrested then SDO Radhe Shyam Singh and others in connection with the case. Police also seized a JCB machine, a gas cutter, and a pick-up vehicle that were allegedly used in dismantling the structure.

Railway engine parts theft case

The bridge case was not the only incident involving large public assets.

In November 2022, as reported by PTI, seven people were arrested in connection with the theft of railway engine parts in Bihar. The case attracted attention because of the scale of the alleged theft and the involvement of railway equipment.

Why these cases stand out

Most theft cases involve cash, vehicles, jewellery, or electronic goods. These cases reported, however, have involved unusually large structures or equipment, making them stand out.

With the Buxar mobile tower case now under investigation, authorities will be looking to determine how a structure of that size was removed unlawfully and could vanish without raising any alarm.