Stock brokerage platforms Dhan and Samco Securities introduced global investment for their investors, allowing them to gain international exposure in their portfolios through the Gift City route.

Dhan’s Micro-Investing Strategy

Dhan introduced access to US stocks & ETFs for Indian investors through its app with ViewTrade as brokerage partner and GlomoPay as payments technology service provider. The brokerage will charge no account maintenance and custody fees, while the brokerage is set at 0.25% of the total transaction value.

It will also bring several features popular with its users, including SIPs in US stocks and ETFs, super orders, and portfolio tracking with analytics. The brokerage also shared that the investor’s fund transfers are integrated with leading Indian banks enabling money to move directly into investors’ US accounts, with more banking partners to be added over time.

Samco’s Quantitative Edge

Samco Securities also launched a global investment platform on June 11, receiving a broker-dealer licence from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) from GIFT City, Gandhinagar. The platform will allow Indian investors to invest in US-listed stocks and ETFs.

Alongside the market access, the platform will also offer quantitative research, investment recommendations, target prices, stop-loss frameworks and portfolio monitoring. The platform will provide research coverage on more than 700 global securities, including constituents of the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100 and over 100 ETFs.