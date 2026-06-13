Equity fundraising saw a sharp 220% rise April to over ₹54,700 crore from the previous month despite the unsettled tension in West Asia and the consequent slowdown in the primary market. Private capital fundraising through preferential allotments accelerated to a multi-year high, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) monthly bulletin released on Friday.

Preferential allotments recorded a massive 580% surge to over ₹48,000 crore and qualified institutional placements increased almost 14 times to ₹2,500 crore.

The primary market continued to feel the heat of geopolitical uncertainty. Initial public offerings (IPOs) recorded a slight pullback from previous months, but was better than the fund raised in the year-ago month. In April, 11 listings mobilised almost ₹2,500 crore, far lower than the ₹8,500 crore raised in the previous month, but sharply higher than the ₹255 crore mobilised a year ago.

Four mainboard IPOs aggregating ₹2,099 crore accounted for the most funds raised while the remaining seven small and medium enterprise listings raised ₹394 crore. Institutional and high-net-worth investors anchored the mainboard IPOs, as per the bulletin.

The debt market, too, saw some weakness in April, reporting a 67% moderation to more than ₹34,500 crore. Public issuances as well as private placements through debt saw a month-on-month decine.

On the other hand, the stock market made a partial recovery in April and marked its best monthly performance in more than 2 years, supported by hopes of ceasefire in West Asia and better-than-expected corporate earnings growth. Benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex gained 6% each while mid-cap and small-cap indiced logged double-digit gains. Power sector gained the most (22.2%), followed by realty (21.9), media (15.4%), metal (15.2%), and fast-moving consumer durables (12.2%).