Stock movement today may be influenced by company news such as quarterly results, regulatory actions, business deals and approvals. Some stocks could see action based on these updates, while overall market mood may also play a role. Here are the stocks that may remain in focus today.

Market recap

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended in the red on Friday, February 13, slipping over 1%. The Sensex dropped 1,048.16 points to close at 82,626.76 after hitting an intraday low of 82,534.55 during the trading session.

Stocks to watch today, Feb 16, 2026

Religare Enterprises

Religare Enterprises has approved a plan to split its business. The board cleared a demerger between Religare Enterprises and Religare Finvest.

The decision came after recommendations from the Audit and Governance Committee and the Committee of Independent Directors. The proposal was disclosed in a stock exchange filing on February 14. The move will separate business verticals into two entities.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

State-run defence company Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers has started building two Coastal Research Vessels. These ships are for the Geological Survey of India.

The project began with a steel-cutting ceremony. Officials from both organisations attended the event. The vessels will support coastal research work.

KFin Technologies

KFIN Technologies reported a 2.2% rise in net profit to Rs 92 crore.

Revenue grew 28% to Rs 370.8 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation margin declined to 40.9%.

Hindustan Copper

State-owned Hindustan Copper has received a demand notice of Rs 929.40 crore. The notice was issued by the District Mining Officer in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand. The communication was received on February 12, 2026.

Banking stocks in focus

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed penalties on several banks for non-compliance.

CSB Bank – CSB Bank faces a penalty of Rs 63.60 lakh. The action relates to violations of directions on Business Correspondents and Customer Service in Banks.

Bank of Maharashtra – The Bank of Maharashtra has been fined Rs 32.50 lakh. The bank failed to report Self Help Group member-level data to Credit Information Companies and did not identify Beneficial Owners in some accounts.

DCB Bank – The DCB Bank has been penalised Rs 29.60 lakh. The reason was non-maintenance of the prescribed loan-to-value ratio in certain non-agricultural gold loans.

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis Healthcare reported a 21.9% fall in net profit to Rs 193.7 crore for the December quarter.

Revenue rose 17.5% to Rs 2,265 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation increased 35% to Rs 506 crore. Margins improved. However, net debt climbed to Rs 2,547 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 26.3% jump in net profit at Rs 635 crore. Revenue rose 17.6% to Rs 3,303 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation margin improved slightly to 32.9%.

Galaxy Surfactants

Galaxy Surfactants reported an 8.7% decline in net profit to Rs 59 crore. Revenue increased 27.6% to Rs 1,329.5 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation margin slipped to 9%.

Anupam Rasayan India

Anupam Rasayan India posted an 11.6% rise in quarterly profit at Rs 60.5 crore. Revenue grew 31.4% to Rs 512.4 crore.

Lodha Developers

Lodha Developers has acquired Solidrise Realty Private Limited. The company signed a Share Purchase Agreement on February 14.

The deal value stands at Rs 294.07 crore. Solidrise Realty was incorporated in 2025 and is based in Pune.

Natco Pharma

Natco Pharma has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.

The approval allows it to manufacture and market generic semaglutide injection in India. The launch is planned for March 2026.

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. The approval is for Ammonium Lactate Cream 12%. The cream is used to treat dry skin conditions.