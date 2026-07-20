The Social Security Administration (SSA) will send out the third and final round of Social Security payments for July this week, completing this month’s regular payment cycle for millions of Americans. The final payment is scheduled for July 22 and will go to beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and the last day of any month, according to the SSA’s official payment calendar.

Social Security benefits are paid every month to retired workers, older Americans, people with disabilities and certain family members who qualify for the programme. Most beneficiaries receive their payments on Wednesdays, with payment dates based on their birth dates.

Who will receive July 22 Social Security payment?

People whose birthdays fall between the 21st and the 31st of any month are eligible for this week’s payment. The SSA divides monthly Social Security payments into three groups for beneficiaries who started receiving benefits after May 1997, reported USA Today.

Recipients born between the 1st and 10th receive payments on the second Wednesday of each month. Those born between the 11th and 20th receive benefits on the third Wednesday. People born between the 21st and the end of the month receive payments on the fourth Wednesday, which falls on July 22 this month.

Some beneficiaries follow a different schedule. People who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 usually receive their payment on the third day of each month. If that date falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment arrives on the previous business day.

People who receive both Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) also receive Social Security on the third day of the month, while SSI payments usually arrive on the first day of each month.

SSI recipients received their July payment on July 1. The next SSI payment, which covers August 2026, is scheduled for July 31 because August 1 falls on a weekend, reported USA Today.

The SSA’s calendar also shows future SSI payment dates. Beneficiaries can expect payments for September on September 1, October on October 1, November on October 30, December on December 1, and January 2027 on December 31, 2026.