The World Trade Organisation (WTO) will hold a review of India’s trade policy in Geneva over the next three days. It will be the 8th trade policy review of India by the world trade watchdog.

All WTO members are subject to review at regular intervals, depending on their share of world trade. For India the review is held every five years. During this review from July 21 to July 23, the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2025 will be covered.

The review is carried out on the basis of two principal documents; a policy statement submitted by the Member under review (Government Report) and a report prepared by the WTO Secretariat, which is circulated to all Members.

Trade policy reviews are conducted by the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB), which comprises the entire membership of the WTO. India’s official delegation for the TPR is headed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal.

The TPR process for India began in June 2025. Over the fourteen-month period, the Department of Commerce, in consultation with more than 100 Ministries, Departments and Organisations, participated in the process, a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.

As on 20 July 2026, WTO Members have submitted more than 900 questions for India’s written responses. More than 40 WTO Members are expected to deliver statements during the review.