It’s that time of the year again where investors train their focus on the dividend timeline. As industries wind up their third-quarter results, some major Indian companies are all set to announce their dividends this week. From Coal India to Hindustan Aeronautics, major Indian firms have announced their interim dividend payout after reporting robust financials.

So how much is the dividend amount? And when will the dividend be credited to your demat account?

Let us proceed stock by stock to know all of the essential details about the upcoming dividend payout –

1. Coal India

For FY25-26, the PSU will pay out its third interim dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10. The record date for this payout has been set for February 18, and the payment of the same will be made to eligible shareholders by March 13.

2. Hindustan Aeronautics

The defence PSU has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share (500% on face value of Rs 5) for FY26. The record date for the dividend is February 18, and the payout will be completed on or before March 14.

3. Oil India

The company will pay out its second interim dividend for FY25-26 of Rs 7 per share. The record date for the same has been set for February 18, while the eligible shareholders will receive the payout by March 11.

4. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

The company’s board announced its second interim dividend for FY25-26 at Rs 6.25 per equity share, each with a face value of Rs 5. The record date for the payout is tomorrow, i.e., February 18. Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend within 30 days from the date of declaration, i.e., by March 14.

5. Precision Wires India

The company will pay out its second interim dividend of Rs 0.35 per equity share of Rs 1 each. The record date for the same has been set for February 18, while the payment would be completed within 30 days from the date of declaration, i.e., by March 16.

6.Torrent Pharmaceuticals

The pharma major will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 29 per equity share of Rs 5. As per the company’s regulatory filing, the payout is expected to be dispatched around March 6. The record date for the same has been set for February 19.

7. Alkem Laboratories

The company has set the record date of February 20 for the payment of an interim dividend of Rs 43 per share, on the face value of Rs 2. The payout shall commence from March 6.

8. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

IRCTC will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share, for which it has set the record date of February 20. The company added that the dividend will be paid within a period of thirty days, i.e., by March 14.

9. Power Finance Corporation

The company will pay out its third interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with each share having a face value of Rs 10. The record date for the same has been set for February 20, while the dividend will be dispatched on or before March 6.

10. SJVN

The PSU will pay an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share, for which it has fixed the record date of February 20. The interim dividend will be paid within the statutory period of 30 days from the date of declaration. This means the PSU will complete the dividend payout by March 30.